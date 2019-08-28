The Chi-Hi football team faced a physical opponent in its season opener last week.
The Cardinals will once again play a smashmouth program this week as the team travels to Medford to face the Raiders to conclude nonconference play.
Medford (1-0) is coming off a 14-0 shutout victory over Rice Lake, a contest in which the Raiders flexed their muscles to the tune of 238 rushing yards and a pair of scores, according to WisSports.net.
Running back Ean Wilson ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns while Emett Grunwald added 94 yards in the victory over the Big Rivers Conference’s Warriors.
Quarterback Nate Retterath also completed 4 of 8 passes for 50 yards as the team scored twice in the first half while holding Rice Lake off the board for all 48 minutes.
“They run a lot of old-school formations (like the) single wing,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “If you think we run the ball a lot, wait until you see Medford. The thing that worries you is all of a sudden they’ll rear back and throw one deep.
“They lull you to sleep with their ground game but they are very big and physical.”
The Raiders share similarities with Holmen, Chi-Hi’s week one opponent. The Vikings ran for 297 yards in a 27-7 win over Chi-Hi last Friday and while the Raiders have are a larger program overall in roster size, Raykovich said both are plenty capable of imposing their will in the trenches.
“They’re very much like Holmen in that they’re a senior-dominated team and they’re very big and strong,” Raykovich said of Medford.
Many members of the Chi-Hi roster earned their first significant taste of varsity competition in last Friday’s defeat and while the game resulted in a loss, Raykovich and the staff came away from the game with many positives.
“We saw a lot of good things on film after Friday’s game,” Raykovich said. “A lot of mistakes go back to the younger age where they can ad lib and get away with it. (You) can’t do that at this level. There’s a certain way to get things done and if you don’t follow that method or plan, bad things happen and that’s what happened.
“If our kids follow the coaching plan, the game plan and their fundamentals, we’ll be alright.”
Hayden Goodman completed 11 of 20 passes for 85 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Ben Carani in the fourth quarter of the contest.
A young Chi-Hi team will get another taste of the varsity game this week before opening the Big Rivers Conference season on Sept. 6 at Dorais Field against Menomonie.
“I’m really glad we played a team like Holmen first and I’m really glad we’re playing a team like Medford (second),” Raykovich said, “Because the next eight weeks are going to be the same thing and I’ve said before, when you play a team nonconference wise that is a lesser foe or opponent a lot of mistakes get covered up because you get away with it with teams that aren’t as talented, strong (and) as good.
“When you play good teams, all your faults will show and that gives us something to work on in practice.”
Chi-Hi has won five in a row against Medford and eight of the last nine meetings. The first matchup between the programs came on Nov. 23, 1907, a 54-0 win for the Cardinals.
Chippewa County Prep Football Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
Holmen at Menomonie
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Medford
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North
New Richmond at Rice Lake
Onalaska at River Falls
Merrill at Superior
Saturday's Game
Montini Catholic (Ill.) at Hudson
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altoona
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cadott
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fall Creek
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|1
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
Friday's Games
Cadott at Altoona
Stanley-Boyd at Marathon
Neillsville/Granton at Colby
Spencer/Columbus at Osseo-Fairchild
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cumberland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hayward
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cameron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ladysmith
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spooner
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Ladysmith at Barron
Spooner at Cameron
Hayward at Northwestern
Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Unity
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Almond-Bancroft
Unity at Amery
Clear Lake at Boyceville
Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City
Flambeau at Gilman
Abbotsford at Grantsburg
Owen-Withee at Webster
Turtle Lake at Pepin/Alma
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Luck
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Mellen at New Auburn
Shell Lake at Luck
Mercer/Butternut at Alma Center Lincoln
Winter/Birchwood at Clayton
Northwood/Solon Springs at Frederic
Siren at Prairie Farm
Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore at Bruce
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gilman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Greenwood
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loyal
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Gilman
Thorp at Glenwood City
Athens at Augusta
Abbotsford at Grantsburg
Wis. Rapids Assumption at Oshkosh Lourdes
Bangor at Loyal
Greenwood at Viroqua
Owen-Withee at Webster
2019 Chippewa County Passing Leaders
|Passing
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|23
|39
|341
|2
|3
|Isaiah LaGesse, Bloomer
|11
|17
|176
|2
|0
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|11
|17
|115
|1
|0
|Kaden Kinney, LH/C
|5
|8
|98
|2
|0
|Hayden Goodman, Chi-Hi
|11
|20
|85
|1
|0
2019 Chippewa County Rushing Leaders
|Rushing
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|31
|172
|3
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|116
|1
|Caleb Edinger, New Auburn
|12
|94
|0
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|11
|91
|2
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|11
|82
|0
2019 Chippewa County Receiving Leaders
|Receiving
|Catches
|Yards
|TD
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|11
|192
|1
|Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer
|4
|71
|0
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|2
|58
|1
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|2
|48
|1
|Josh Jones, LH/C
|2
|43
|1
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|1
|43
|1
2019 Chippewa County Scoring Leaders
|Scoring
|Points
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|22
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|20
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Domonic Johnson, New Auburn
|12
|Dalton Grambo, Bloomer
|8
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|8
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|8
2019 Chippewa County Team Offense Leaders
|Team Offense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|McDonell
|1
|205
|341
|546
|New Auburn
|1
|354
|30
|384
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|251
|117
|368
|Bloomer
|1
|171
|176
|347
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|155
|98
|253
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|53
|85
|138
|Cadott
|1
|57
|46
|103
2018 Chippewa County Team Defense Leaders
|Team Defense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|108
|16
|124
|Bloomer
|1
|119
|68
|187
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|169
|81
|250
|Cadott
|1
|222
|73
|295
|McDonell
|1
|242
|65
|307
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|297
|43
|340
|New Auburn
|N/A