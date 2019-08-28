{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 23: Chippewa Falls vs. Holmen

Chi-Hi's Tyler Bohland runs during a game against Holmen last Friday at Holmen.

 PETER THOMSON, La Crosse Tribune

The Chi-Hi football team faced a physical opponent in its season opener last week.

The Cardinals will once again play a smashmouth program this week as the team travels to Medford to face the Raiders to conclude nonconference play.

Medford (1-0) is coming off a 14-0 shutout victory over Rice Lake, a contest in which the Raiders flexed their muscles to the tune of 238 rushing yards and a pair of scores, according to WisSports.net.

Running back Ean Wilson ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns while Emett Grunwald added 94 yards in the victory over the Big Rivers Conference’s Warriors.

Quarterback Nate Retterath also completed 4 of 8 passes for 50 yards as the team scored twice in the first half while holding Rice Lake off the board for all 48 minutes.

“They run a lot of old-school formations (like the) single wing,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “If you think we run the ball a lot, wait until you see Medford. The thing that worries you is all of a sudden they’ll rear back and throw one deep.

“They lull you to sleep with their ground game but they are very big and physical.”

The Raiders share similarities with Holmen, Chi-Hi’s week one opponent. The Vikings ran for 297 yards in a 27-7 win over Chi-Hi last Friday and while the Raiders have are a larger program overall in roster size, Raykovich said both are plenty capable of imposing their will in the trenches.

“They’re very much like Holmen in that they’re a senior-dominated team and they’re very big and strong,” Raykovich said of Medford.

Many members of the Chi-Hi roster earned their first significant taste of varsity competition in last Friday’s defeat and while the game resulted in a loss, Raykovich and the staff came away from the game with many positives.

“We saw a lot of good things on film after Friday’s game,” Raykovich said. “A lot of mistakes go back to the younger age where they can ad lib and get away with it. (You) can’t do that at this level. There’s a certain way to get things done and if you don’t follow that method or plan, bad things happen and that’s what happened.

“If our kids follow the coaching plan, the game plan and their fundamentals, we’ll be alright.”

Hayden Goodman completed 11 of 20 passes for 85 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Ben Carani in the fourth quarter of the contest.

A young Chi-Hi team will get another taste of the varsity game this week before opening the Big Rivers Conference season on Sept. 6 at Dorais Field against Menomonie.

“I’m really glad we played a team like Holmen first and I’m really glad we’re playing a team like Medford (second),” Raykovich said, “Because the next eight weeks are going to be the same thing and I’ve said before, when you play a team nonconference wise that is a lesser foe or opponent a lot of mistakes get covered up because you get away with it with teams that aren’t as talented, strong (and) as good.

“When you play good teams, all your faults will show and that gives us something to work on in practice.”

Chi-Hi has won five in a row against Medford and eight of the last nine meetings. The first matchup between the programs came on Nov. 23, 1907, a 54-0 win for the Cardinals.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Chippewa Herald sports editor

Chippewa Herald Sports Editor