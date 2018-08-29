Chi-Hi at Menomonie

Previous Matchup: Menomonie 35, Chi-Hi 0 (2017)

All-Time Series: Menomonie leads 53-47-2

Matchup: The Cardinals travel to Menomonie to open the Big Rivers Conference season against the rival Mustangs...Menomonie has posted impressive nonconference wins over Lake Mills (33-7) and Holmen (19-7) and carries a 17-game conference win streak into the matchup...The Mustangs have won nine of the last 10 matchups with Chi-Hi, including the last three in a row. Chi-Hi's one win during that stretch was an important one, a 17-6 triumph on Nov. 6, 2015 in the Division 2 playoff quarterfinals...Menomonie leads the all-time series 53-47-2 based on Chippewa Herald records, but there are several early matchups between the two teams without reported scores. The Mustangs won the first-ever meeting between the teams by a 6-4 score on Nov. 16, 1895.