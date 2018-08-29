The Chi-Hi football team opens Big Rivers Conference play on Friday when it heads to Menomonie to face the Mustangs.
Both the Cardinals and Mustangs went unbeaten in nonconference play, scoring impressive victories to set the stage for a high-profile league rivalry game.
“Menomonie is Menomonie," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "Menomonie has great tradition, they’re loaded with football players and it’s going to be a battle.”
The Mustangs had sizable roster turnover from last season, but the team has gotten off to another strong start under longtime coach Joe LaBuda with victories over Lake Mills and Holmen.
The offense has been balanced as quarterback Jake Ebert has completed 18 of 38 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns through the air, according to WisSports.net. His favorite receiver has been Sam Zbornik. The 6-foot-5 Zbornik had a big game in last week's win over the Vikings, hauling in five passes for 116 yards and all three scores in a 19-7 win.
The ground game led the way in Menomonie's 33-7 win over Lake Mills in the opener, rushing for 273 yards led by Zach DeMarce (104 yards, two TDs) and Logan Sorenson (62 yards).
Defensively the Mustangs held the L-Cats to 78 yards of total offense before limiting the potent Vikings to one first-quarter touchdown.
Menomonie is the two-time defending Big Rivers Conference champions, carrying a 17-game league win streak into 2018. As a whole, the conference was strong in nonconference play in the first two weeks, combining for a 13-3 record.
“The Big Rivers Conference it is the most competitive conference in the state. From the top to the bottom you better be prepared and you talk about the top-tier teams, they can play with anybody in the state," Raykovich said.
The Cardinals were one of six conference teams to win each of their first two games after topping Medford 35-8 last Friday at Dorais Field in a contest delayed more than two hours due to lightning.
Chi-Hi put up 486 yards of total offense in the win. Matt Pomietlo and Tyler Bohland ran for 184 and 144 yards, respectively, while Bohland and JD Czech caught touchdowns from quarterback Nolan Hutzler. On defense the Cardinals held a physical Medford running game in check, limiting the Raiders to fewer than four yards per carry and one fourth-quarter score with the game out of reach.
“We got better," Raykovich said of his team's effort against Medford. "We got better from game one to two and that’s what we asked them to do. That’s all we ask the kids to do is get better each week.”
Now the Cardinals enter Big Rivers play and open it up with a matchup against the team that has controlled the conference in the previous two years. Menomonie has not lost a conference game since a 31-21 setback against Rice Lake on Sept. 25, 2015. But the Cardinals are the last league foe to deal the Mustangs a loss. Chi-Hi beat Menomonie 17-6 in the Division 2 quarterfinals in Nov. 2015 after the Mustangs defeated Chi-Hi in overtime 26-19 near the end of the regular season.
Menomonie has won three in a row and nine of the last 10 in the series, one that dates back to the first season of the Chi-Hi football program. Menomonie defeated Chi-Hi 6-4 in the first-ever meeting on Nov. 16, 1895.
“We need to get better. That’s what we’ve told them," Raykovich said. "There’s no magic beside getting better each week and not peaking in the second nonconference game. We’ve got a ways to go and it’s good that they’re climbing the ladder.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.