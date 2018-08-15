Holmen at Chi-Hi

Previous Matchup: Holmen 34, Chi-Hi 28 (2017)

All-Time Series: Chi-Hi leads 16-9

Matchup: The Cardinals host the Vikings this Friday at Dorais Field in the season opener for both teams...This matchup marks the 14th year in a row the two teams have met in the first game of the season...Holmen finished 8-3 last season and won a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title. The Vikings advanced to the second round of the Division 2 playoffs before falling to Menomonie 34-20...Three of the last four matchups between the two teams have been decided by six points or fewer.