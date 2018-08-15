The Chi-Hi football team opens the 2018 season on Friday evening when the Cardinals host Holmen at Dorais Field in a nonconference matchup.
Chi-Hi opening up the year against the Vikings is nothing new. This year marks the 14th season in a row the two teams have met in the first game of the season.
The always-tough Vikings squad and third-year coach Travis Kowalski bring a solid team to town after winning a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title and advancing to the second round of the Division 2 playoffs a season ago.
“Things have changed down there,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Holmen. “They’re kinda the kingpins of the area. They’ve been in the playoffs deep the last four or five years.”
The Vikings won eight games a season ago, the third time in five years they’ve accomplished that feat. Overall Holmen has won no fewer than seven games in the previous six seasons.
Offensive lineman Caleb Butler and linebacker Tate Grass each earned first team all-conference accolades a season ago while running back Kevin Koelbl ran for 433 yards and five touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end and defensive lineman Grass has offers from several Division II colleges and had 15 tackles for loss and caught four passes as a junior.
The Vikings historically bring a triple option style team onto the field and averaged nearly 345 rushing yards and 35 points per game last season.
“Holmen is very athletic. They’re strong, they’re a big team,” Raykovich said. “They’ve had a lot of success the past few years and they’re a good football team.”
The Cardinals are coming off their scrimmage at Dorais Field last Friday with Wausau East, New Richmond and Sparta.
“We found out we need a lot of work. At the scrimmage we weren’t where we need to be but we’re working towards that,” Raykovich said.
Chi-Hi brings back plenty of experience from a 4-5 squad that just missed the playoffs in 2017. Even though the Cardinals have played the Vikings in their season opener for the past decade-plus, Raykovich said each season opener is different even when they’ve come against the same opponent.
“That’s the thing about the first game of the year, you don’t know how it’s going to be. You don’t know what they’ve done different in the offseason,” Raykovich said. “You can’t gauge what they do in scrimmage as to what they’ll do in a game. It’s a practice.”
Matchups between the two teams have been tight in recent years, with three of the last four meetings decided by six points or fewer including a 34-28 victory for Holmen last fall. But as the Cardinals prepare to open the season Friday night, it’s the game the two teams played in 2016 that sticks out in Raykovich’s mind — a 15-14 win for Holmen and a game in which the Cardinals lost five starters in the first half due to injury one year after advancing a game away from the Division 2 state championship game.
“We have our fingers crossed, our toes crossed, our legs crossed, our arms crossed, everything crossed that we don’t have what happened to us two years ago where we lost five starters in the first half (of the first game),” Raykovich said. “You can’t control that, there’s nothing you can do about it. We train our kids to be strong and physical and we hope we can come out of there injury free.”
Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with the Vikings by a 16-9 margin, but Holmen has won five of the previous six meetings. Their first matchup came on Sept. 1, 1989 and was a 15-7 victory for Chi-Hi.
“I think it’ll be a fun one,” Raykovich said of Friday’s matchup. “People should come on out and take a look and see what the boys look like. I think it’ll be a fun game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.