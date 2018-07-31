Tuesday afternoon Chuck Raykovich saw something he has never seen in more than 50 years of being involved with the game of football — a high school football practice in July.
The longtime Chi-Hi head football coach and his team hosted its first practice of the fall season at Dorais Field, the first day teams around the state were eligible to start their season. Many teams received waivers from the WIAA to begin their practice a day earlier than the statewide start date of Wednesday, Aug. 1. The Cardinals received the waiver to help them get in the required amount of practices ahead of their scrimmage, slated for Friday, Aug. 10 at Dorais Field. Other teams received waivers for other reasons, including having season-opening varsity or lower level games prior to Friday, Aug. 17.
“We’ve had a great turnout of kids and so far the kids are receptive to the coaching and it’s strange to be coaching football in July,” Raykovich said.
Chi-Hi was not the only Big Rivers Conference school to receive the waiver as Eau Claire North and Menomonie could also start their seasons on Tuesday, according to the WIAA website. The Cardinals were the only Chippewa County team to receive the waiver.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Raykovich enters his 33rd season leading the program and said as always, the first few practices of the year are spent making sure the proper paperwork is filled out and players have successfully been reacclimated to football after several months away.
“We’ve got to teach them football. Heck, there’s guys that last week were playing baseball yet,” Raykovich said. “They’ve got to put a different set of cleats and hat on today and turn into football players.”
Last season the Cardinals finished with a 4-5 overall record, in the fight for a playoff spot until the final night of the regular season. While the first day of fall practice is the start of a season in the minds of many, Raykovich said the mantra of the Cardinal program is the next season begins the second the last one ends and he’s been pleased with the effort put in by his senior class.
“These seniors were aware of it. They knew when there was 11 months left of their team, they knew when there was 10 months left,” Raykovich said. “They know now in reality the team is middle aged now and we hope this gets to be real old and this year gets to be real old for them. But with that in mind, for them to get out here and finally get to play football, something they’ve been waiting for since the last game of last year, is fun to see the excitement in their eyes.”
Chi-Hi hosts New Richmond, Sparta and Wausau East in its scrimmage at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 and begins the regular season a week later at home against Holmen. The Cardinals play six of their nine regular season games at home this year, ending by hosting Hudson on Oct. 12 with the playoffs beginning a week later.
“We’re going to sweat when we start and freeze when we quit,” Raykovich said of the quickly-changing weather throughout the football season.
