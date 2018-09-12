Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Chi-Hi's Tyler Bohland (22) follows the block of Orion Caneff (68) and others against Rice Lake last Friday at Dorais Field.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chi-Hi football team will look to end its two-game losing skid on Friday when the Cardinals head to Carson Park to battle Eau Claire Memorial in a Big Rivers Conference showdown.

Both the Cardinals and Old Abes enter Friday’s contest with 2-2 overall records with the Old Abes having one league victory after winning at Superior 31-24 last Friday.

Eau Claire Memorial (2-2, 1-1) brings a balanced offense to the turf on Friday, equally capable through the air and on the ground. Junior quarterback Bryson Johnson has thrown for 826 yards and six touchdowns so far this season with his favorite target being junior receiver Calvin Tanner (16 receptions, 252 receiving yards and four TDs). When the Old Abes go to the ground, sophomore running back Loyal Crawford is the preferred choice and for good reason as he has run for 658 yards and eight touchdowns thus far. Crawford took an unofficial visit to the University of Wisconsin this past weekend.

“Memorial has a sophomore running back that the Badgers are very high on. They’ve got the typical Memorial big linemen and they throw the ball a lot,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said.

The Old Abes split their nonconference matchups by defeating La Crosse Logan 20-14 in the opener before falling to La Crosse Central 44-12. They followed up by falling to Rice Lake 60-35 in the league opener prior to last Friday’s win and this week’s game will be the first at home for the Old Abes since the opening week.

Chi-Hi (2-2, 0-2) is looking for its first conference win of the season after going unbeaten in nonconference play. The Cardinals are coming off a 34-13 defeat at the hands of Rice Lake last Friday at Dorais Field. Chi-Hi outgained Rice Lake in yardage 333-273 but three costly first-half fumbles led to two Warrior touchdowns, including one on the final play of the second quarter.

“The kids played hard last Friday. They deserved to win that game. They really did,” Raykovich said. “They outgained Rice Lake. They did everything they needed to do except three big mistakes and a few extra penalties they didn’t need. That’s the difference between beating a good team and beating a very average team. (Against) a very average team you can get away with that. Playing against a good team you can’t make those mistakes and expect to win. But the kids played hard. There’s no doubt about that.”

Last Friday was also the Chi-Hi program’s Veterans Appreciation Night and Cardinals raised more than $2,500 during the contest for the Hands Foundation to support homeless veterans and also collected plenty of new or gently used winter clothes that will be donated to veterans in need.

Offensively the Cardinals are second in Chippewa County in rushing (227) and passing (135.8) yards per contest as well as total yards (362.8).

Chi-Hi has two road games left in the regular season and both are at Carson Park. The Cardinals return to the venue to face Eau Claire North on Oct. 5.

“It’s going to be fun,” Raykovich said of Friday’s matchup. “We like going down there.”

Chi-Hi has won its last two games there, sweeping matchups with the Huskies and Old Abes in 2016. Eau Claire Memorial owns a 12-game lead in the all-time series thanks in part to winning the first 16 meetings between the two teams before the Cardinals picked up their first win in the series in 1975.

“They’re a good team,” Raykovich said of the Old Abes. “There’s no doubt about it.”

