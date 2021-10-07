Prep Football: Chi-Hi heads for Superior aiming to clinch playoff berth

This fall has been a tough one so far for the Superior football team.

But despite the early struggles for the Spartans, Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich and his Cardinals aren’t taking anything lightly as the squad travels up Highway 53 to the northern edge of the state for a Big Rivers Conference battle on Friday.

Superior (1-6, 1-4) has lost four games in a row since earning a forfeit win over Eau Claire North on Sept. 3. The Spartans opened the year with nonconference losses to Ellsworth (50-22) and Stevens Point (43-0) before the forfeit win. Competitive losses against New Richmond (42-28) and Eau Claire Memorial (12-9) as well as defeats to conference leaders Rice Lake (38-18) and Hudson (31-6) have also transpired in recent weeks for the Spartans.

“Superior is Superior,” Raykovich said of Friday’s opponent. “It’s a football town. They’re big. They haven’t had a lot of success this year and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be their last home game so I’m sure they’ll give us the best game they can give us.”

Quarterback Carson Gotelaere is a dual-threat option for the Spartans, completing 28-of-70 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns through the air while running for 261 yards and four scores, according to WisSports.net. Running back Jordan Goldfine is averaging more than five yards per carry with a team-high 352 rushing yards and a score while 215-pound running back Ross Rivord is tied for the team lead with four touchdowns on the ground. Superior competed in the alternate fall season this past spring and finished 5-1, meaning Friday’s matchup will be the first between the two programs since 2019 when Superior earned a 36-14 victory.

Chi-Hi (5-2, 3-2) is coming off a 35-7 victory over Eau Claire Memorial in last Friday’s regular season home finale. The Cardinals ran for a season-high 391 yards and four touchdowns as Owen Krista found the end zone twice and Karson Bowe and Brayden Warwick added scoring scampers. Chi-Hi turned the ball over four times in the game but also moved the ball at will besides those blemishes.

“I can’t really put my finger on exactly what it was,” Raykovich said on his team’s outburst on offense against the Old Abes. “I think the biggest thing was right from the get-go they played with confidence and the confidence came from the fact that we feel better.”

Raykovich has been optimistic his team will be at fuller strength than it had been earlier in the season as the Cardinals make a late-season push for the postseason. Chi-Hi has won three of its last four games with a tough 8-7 loss at Big Rivers Conference co-leader Rice Lake included in that stretch.

“We’ve got to keep building on it,” Raykovich said. “We’re not as good as we need to be yet. But coaching football and high school football is ebb and flow, sometimes you’re down and sometimes you’re up and when we were down this year it’s because primarily because of illness.”

Chi-Hi can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Spartans on Friday or next week against Hudson. The Cardinals advanced to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 despite having under .500 records in conference play due to additional tiebreakers. But the team can control its own postseason destiny with one win in its final two games and could potent ally improve its postseason positioning with any additional wins.

Now in his 36th season leading the Cardinals and 48th of coaching overall, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Raykovich said the season has moved quickly since starting a little more than two months ago.

“If we don’t make the playoffs, we’re done in two weeks and the weather’s been warm, there hasn’t been a cold day at practice (and) the leaves just started turning colors and to me it’s a shock the season went so fast,” Raykovich said.

Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with the Spartans by an 18-17 margin with the Spartans winning three of the last four overall. The all-time series between the programs sates back to the early 20th century when Superior blanked Chi-Hi 67-0 in the first head-to-head meeting on Nov. 10, 1906.

