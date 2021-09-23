Prep Football: Chi-Hi heads north to battle Big Rivers leader Rice Lake

The Rice Lake football team is putting together one strong potential swansong.

The Warriors hit the halfway point of the Big Rivers Conference season alone at the top of the standings as Chi-Hi travels to Pug Lund Field on Friday night for a matchup of league contenders.

Rice Lake (4-1, 3-0) has won three games in a row and is led by a potent offense of the team’s usual triple option offense that also provides a dangerous passing game.

Running back Christian Lindow (311 rushing yards, six touchdowns according to WisSports.net) and quarterback Cole Fenske (201 rushing yards, three touchdowns) have the most carries when the team moves on the ground while Fenske has also thrown for 488 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception. Senior wide receiver Alex Belongia is a dangerous big play threat through the air as the 6-foot-3 wideout had 14 catches for 406 yards and six touchdowns.

“You can’t double cover him,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Belongia. “You can’t do that because as soon as you do that with that option offense they run we’re one short on defense. What they play off of is somebody putting their nose too close to the line of scrimmage for the run play, then they’ll just throw one. If it’s within five yards of that kid he’s going to catch it.”

Rice Lake opened the Big Rivers season with a 33-12 win at Hudson before scoring victories against Eau Claire Memorial (32-6) and Superior (38-18). The Warriors started the season by defeating Medford 28-6 on Aug. 20 before suffering a 28-20 loss to still unbeaten Northwestern a week later.

Raykovich credited the Warriors for being disciplined and well coached as the team comes into the week one game ahead of Chi-Hi, Hudson and Menomonie atop the league standings.

This year is expected to be Rice Lake’s last in the Big Rivers Conference. The Warriors are expected to the Middle Border Conference next season as a part of statewide football realignment as River Falls returns to league after a two-year trip to the Mississippi Valley Conference. The move is due to enrollment as the Warriors are the smallest school among Big Rivers squads by well more than 200 students.

Chi-Hi returned to the gridiron last Friday after a week off to deal New Richmond its first loss with a 21-14 win. The Cardinals slowed down a powerhouse Tigers game, limiting star running back Andrew Trandahl and the team’s spread run game to just 106 rushing yards on 31 carries. Overall the Chi-Hi defense is allowing 132.5 rushing yards per game and has held its last three opponents to 126 yards or fewer.

Offensively the Cardinals found the end zone three times in the win, the most points scored since a 40-0 win over Holmen on Aug. 19 to start the season. Running back Karson Bowe ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns while Brayden Warwick ran for 45 yards and a score.

“Obviously we’re not satisfied with where we’re at offensively,” Raykovich said. “I feel that we should be more dominant and coming off of the first game scoring 40 and then since then we haven’t come close to that and I’d like to get back to that point.”

Chi-Hi would move into a tie for first place in the Big Rivers with a win Friday while a victory for the Warriors would be another over a team expected to be a contender for the title. The Cardinals have won the last two matchups in the series, both tight matchups by a combined six points including a 27-25 win last year.

The Cardinals own a 43-31-1 advantage in the all-time series that dates back nearly 117 years. Chi-Hi earned a 23-0 victory over Rice Lake in the first-ever matchup between the programs on Oct. 28, 1904 and entering Friday’s 76th installment of the series, Raykovich said his team needs to minimize mistakes and play with discipline for the best chance of victory.

“Number one we have to be extremely disciplined. Number two we have to eliminate all the mistakes – the fumbles, the interceptions the penalties,” Raykovich said. “The penalty situation we have to keep that to a minimum. We cannot let them offensively be on the field forever. With what they do – two yards, three yards, eight yards, five yards, six yards – they just nickel and dime you and next thing you know the quarter is over and you haven’t had your hands on the ball yet and that worries us.

“We can’t have three-and-outs and give the ball back to their offense because it will be a long night if we do.”

