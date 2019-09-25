“He’s an exceptional athlete. He’s big and strong,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Gronski. “But here’s a case where he was their starter last year so he’s got good game experience.”
Gronski ran for 203 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns last season in Superior’s 26-7 victory over the Cardinals at Dorais Field. Running backs Carter Fonger and Caden Stone have gained 251 and 235 yards on the ground, respectively, and combined for six rushing touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Kaden Kimmes has also seen plenty of action and has shown the ability to move the team through the air, completing 17 of 30 passes for 373 yards and seven touchdowns against just one interception.
Superior opened the season with sizable victories over Somerset (42-6), Merrill (36-0) and Eau Claire North (49-7) before beating Eau Claire Memorial (21-9) at Carson Park two weeks ago. The Spartans enter week six in a four-way tie for second place in the conference standings with Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson and River Falls, each one game behind unbeaten Menomonie.
The Cardinals look to rebound from a 12-point loss to the Old Abes, a game that was tied 14-14 at halftime. Chi-Hi lost two fumbles in the third quarter, mistakes Eau Claire Memorial turned into touchdowns. Raykovich said those fumbles hurt, but were not the only mistakes the Cardinals showed down the stretch against the Old Abes.
“You can point out the obvious ones but there were also less obvious plays where maybe a guy missed his block or somebody missed a key tackle that would’ve changed the game, Raykovich said.
Chi-Hi earned its first win of the season two weeks ago against Rice Lake 16-12 before a solid effort in defeat last week. The 12-point margin of defeat was the tightest for the Cardinals after sizable early defeats to Holmen, Medford and Menomonie as the team has improved throughout the season.
“We’re getting better,” Raykovich said. “Every game we’re getting a little better, but that’s the way it is with a young, inexperienced team.”
Chi-Hi finishes the regular season with three of the next four games on the road, so that means plenty of bus time for the Cardinals. That stretch starts this Friday with a trip up Highway 53 to Superior, where the forecast is for temperatures in the upper 30s for the evening.
“The kids have got to take another step forward and learn from their mistakes and (with) the type of kids they are, I’m sure they will,” Raykovich said.
Chi-Hi and Superior have alternated victories in their previous four meetings. Overall the Cardinals lead the all-time series by an 18-16 margin. Superior won the first matchup, a 67-0 triumph on Nov. 10, 1906.
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi football 9-20-19
