Chi-Hi at Superior

Previous Matchup: Superior 26, Chi-Hi 7 (2018)

All-Time Series: Chi-Hi leads 18-16

Matchup: The Cardinals (1-4, 1-2) make the trip north on Highway 53 to Superior to face the Spartans (4-1, 2-1) in a Big Rivers Conference matchup...Superior is coming off a 49-24 defeat at Hudson last week, the Spartans' first loss of the season...Quarterbacks Kaden Kimmes (17 of 30 for 373 passing yards and seven TDs according to WisSports.net) and Jarrett Gronski (7 of 15 for 189 yards and one TD, 361 rushing yards and seven TDs) lead the Superior offense...Chi-Hi and Superior have alternated wins in their last four meetings...Superior earned a 67-0 win over Chi-Hi in the first-ever matchup on Nov. 10, 1906.