Prep Football: Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial in regular season home finale

The Chi-Hi football team is aiming to have a short memory as the Cardinals prepare to host Eau Claire Memorial on Friday at Dorais Field.

The Cardinals (4-2, 2-2) are coming off a tough 8-7 defeat at Big Rivers Conference leader Rice Lake last Friday as a two-point conversion from the Warriors in the second quarter was the difference.

Chi-Hi held the Warriors to less than four yards per carry (215 rushing yards on 59 carries) and one score, but the Rice Lake defense was up to the task as well as Brayden Warwick’s one-yard touchdown run was the lone points in defeat.

The Old Abes (1-5, 1-3) come to town fresh off the program’s first win of the season, a 12-9 victory over Superior last Friday. The win was the first for new coach Rob Scott, who took over the program after Mike Sinz became the coach at his alma mater Menomonie.

“They’ve got a new coaching staff and they’re trying to find themselves and they finally found some success last week so they’ll be on top of the world,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said.

Eau Claire Memorial has had three different quarterbacks attempt at least 16 passes this season, according to WisSports.net. Junior Ryan Thompson is 44-for-87 with 647 passing yards and five touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Thompson threw for 110 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Spartans. Senior Tyson Allen is 13-for-27 with 108 passing yards and a score while freshman Brady Johnson has completed nine of his 16 passes for a 137 yards and a score.

When the Old Abes have gone to the air, they’ve found a variety of targets that can move the ball. Senior wide receiver Jack Redwine has a team-high 15 receptions for 217 yards and a score while junior receiver Reagan Hub and senior running back Reese Woerner have 12 catches each.

Woerner leads the Old Abes on the ground with 430 rushing yards and two scores and is coming off a strong effort against the Spartans where the senior ran for 167 yards and a score on 29 carries.

The Cardinals and Old Abes did not play in 2020 as Eau Claire Memorial opted to compete in the alternate spring season hosted earlier this year.

The loss to the Warriors likely ends any shot of the Cardinals capturing at least a share of the Big Rivers championship. Rice Lake has a 4-0 record atop the league standings with Hudson and Menomonie second at 3-1 while Chi-Hi and New Richmond are tied for fourth at 2-2 with three games to go. The Warriors travel to Menomonie this week before closing the year against Eau Claire North and New Richmond and the Cards would need multiple losses by Rice Lake combined with at least one loss by Menomonie and Hudson to have a shot.

“We’ve just got to get back doing what we do and we’ve got to leave the past behind us and move on,” Raykovich said. “You can’t dwell on the past.”

Two wins in the final three games would clinch a playoff berth for Chi-Hi while one win would have them in the running for a playoff spot, although it wouldn’t be guaranteed.

Eau Claire Memorial won the most recent meeting between the teams with a 33-21 victory on Sept. 20, 2019 at Dorais Field. The two programs have split the last six meetings including Chi-Hi’s historic 67-65 double overtime victory at Carson Park on Sept. 14, 2018, a game that is one of the highest scoring in state history.

The Old Abes lead the all-time series 37-25, a record boosted by dominance early on as Eau Claire Memorial won the first 16 meetings between the programs. Chi-Hi’s all-time series with the singular Eau Claire school dates back to its first-ever games in 1895 when Eau Claire defeated Chi-Hi 58-0 and 44-0 in a pair of late October matchups that year.

Friday’s matchup is also the final home game of the regular season for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi is 2-1 at home this year and Raykovich says anyone that hasn’t got the chance to see the Cardinals should come out and watch.

“It’s the last home game. If you want to see us play this year it’s the last home game and they’re a good bunch of kids they should come out and watch,” Raykovich said.

