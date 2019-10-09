Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi

Previous Matchup: Chi-Hi 42, Eau Claire North 6 (2018)

All-Time Series: Chi-Hi leads 36-20

Matchup: The Cardinals host the Huskies at Dorais Field in a Big Rivers Conference clash...Running backs Sam Barby (623 rushing yards, seven touchdowns, according to WisSports.net) and Charlie Wolter (213 rushing yards, one TD) lead the Eau Claire North offense...Eau Claire North carries a 41-game losing streak into Friday's game. The last win for the Huskies was a 53-43 win over La Crosse Logan on Aug. 28, 2015...Chi-Hi has won four in a row and 13 of the last 14 meetings with Eau Claire North.