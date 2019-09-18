The Chi-Hi football team doesn't need a reminder about how explosive Eau Claire Memorial's offense can be.
The Cardinals have lived it.
Chi-Hi welcomes the high-powered Old Abes to town on Friday evening for a Big Rivers Conference battle that one year ago earned statewide significance. Chi-Hi won that matchup 67-65 in double overtime at Carson Park, a game with the second most combined points in a single game in state history.
Many of the faces are different this year for the Cardinals (1-3, 1-1), but the Old Abes (3-1, 1-1) return several key players that make up an offense that can strike quickly.
“They’re just extremely athletic," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Eau Claire Memorial. "Very athletic team, kind of a contrast with what we’ve played the first few weeks here. Even Rice Lake (was) more of a power-type team, and Memorial is going to be more finesse.”
Electric junior running back Loyal Crawford has rushed for 496 yards and nine touchdowns on just 56 carries thus far, according to WisSports.net. Crawford is a University of Wisconsin commit but has battled leg injuries through the first half of his junior campaign. He left last week's 21-9 loss to Superior after aggravating an injury. Quarterback Bryson Johnson has completed 38 of 81 passes for 714 yards and four touchdowns in four games with receiver Will Hesse hauling in eight of those passes for 244 yards and two scores. Johnson threw for 450 yards and eight scores in last year's double-overtime thriller.
The Old Abes piled up 109 total points in nonconference wins over La Crosse Logan (47-22) and La Crosse Central (62-44) before opening league play with a 21-16 win over Rice Lake.
“They haven’t scored a lot of points the last few weeks, but if you remember a year ago they scored 60-plus (against us), and that was an epic game," Raykovich said.
The Cardinals are coming off their first win of the season, a 16-12 come-from-behind victory at Rice Lake. Chi-Hi scored the final 16 points in the contest as the offense put up a season-high 214 rushing yards in the win. Ben Steinmetz and Tyler Bohland ran for 112 and 80 yards, respectively, while Hayden Goodman found Ben Carani on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half to put the Cardinals in front for good.
The Chi-Hi defense also overcame a slow start, holding the Warriors out of the end zone for the final 33 minutes of the contest.
“I’m very proud of the kids. They’re doing everything they need to do to get better," Raykovich said. "They’re working hard, and they’re just a pleasure to be around.”
The defense will face another significant test this week, though a different type of one after playing against more smashmouth programs in Holmen, Medford and Rice Lake earlier in the season. Menomonie is typically in that category but showed its prowess through the air in their win over Chi-Hi, and the Cardinals can expect a similar type of offense to that this Friday.
“We’ve got to apply what we’ve learned the first four weeks and put it to use, and if the kids play as hard as we can and we play mistake-free ball, we’ll be OK," Raykovich said. "But if we continue to put the ball on the ground and we have mental lapses, they can score awful quick.”
Chi-Hi has won three of the last four meetings against the Old Abes.
This Friday's contest is also special for the Cardinals because it is the team's seventh annual Veterans Appreciation Night. All veterans will receive free admission, pregame refreshments and be honored on the field prior to the game. The team will also hold a "Miracle Minute" fundraiser during the game to benefit local homeless veterans. Chi-Hi is also collecting new and gently used winter clothing items on behalf of The Hands Foundation to be distributed to homeless veterans in need.
“It’s a big week with the veteran’s thing, and it’s turning out to be a must-see event. People need to see this thing," Raykovich said. "It’s awesome.”
