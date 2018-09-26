Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Chi-Hi football
Chi-Hi's Luke Franz returns a kickoff against Superior last Friday at Dorais Field.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chi-Hi football team will look to keep its playoff hopes alive on Friday evening when it hosts River Falls in a Big Rivers Conference matchup at Dorais Field for homecoming.

The Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) need to win each of their final three games to earn a playoff spot, a stretch that starts this week with the Wildcats. River Falls (5-1, 3-1) is one of four teams currently tied atop the league standings with a 3-1 record — joined by Hudson, Rice Lake and Menomonie.

The Wildcats bring a talented team in all phases into Friday's matchup. Quarterback Logan Graetz serves as the triggerman for an offense that averages a little more than 40 points per contest. The 6-foot-5 signal caller has been nearly unstoppable thus far, completing 72.7 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,369 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception, according to WisSports.net. Graetz has committed to play in college at North Dakota State University.

“They have a quarterback that looks like he’s going to play on Sundays," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "If you watch him on film he’s big and tall, they’ve got big and tall receivers.”

Jared Creen has caught 36 passes for 707 yards and 12 touchdowns while Joe Stoffel adds 17 catches for 255 yards and four scores. But the Wildcat offense is hardly one dimensional as running back Seth Kohel has run for 763 yards and 11 scores to give River Falls plenty of ways to find the end zone.

“Their running back has got to be one of the best running backs in the state," Raykovich said of Kohel.

The River Falls offense makes plenty of headlines, but the defense is strong as well. The Wildcats have held four of six opponents to 18 points or fewer, including limiting Eau Claire Memorial to just one touchdown in a 48-7 win last week.

“They’ve got some really stellar defensive players," Raykovich said of the River Falls defense. "They’re big, thick, powerful kids.”

River Falls finished 2-7 a season ago, but dealt with injuries including one to Graetz that forced him to miss more than half the season. The Wildcats have not had a winning record since 2008, but have quickly emerged as one of the top teams in a deep Big Rivers Conference.

“It goes back to when they were freshmen. They were the class of the league when they were freshmen and it just follows through," Raykovich said.

Chi-Hi is coming off a 26-7 defeat to Superior last Friday. The Cardinals led the contest 7-6 in the fourth quarter before the Spartans and quarterback Jarrett Gronski scored three touchdowns to take the lead for good. The Chi-Hi defense forced five Spartan turnovers in the win and a combination of forced turnovers on defense to go with time-draining possessions on offense will be needed for the Cardinals.

“We can’t continue to have three and outs (on offense). That really hurt us last week," Raykovich said.

Injuries have started to pile up for the team in recent games and Raykovich said a number of players missed practice early in the week due to an illness.

Chi-Hi has won the last five meetings with River Falls, including a 21-14 thriller last year in River Falls. The Cardinals lead the all-time series by a 29-13-1 margin.