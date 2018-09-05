Rice Lake at Chi-Hi

Previous Matchup: Rice Lake 37, Chi-Hi 0 (2017)

All-Time Series: Chi-Hi leads 41-30-1

Matchup: The Cardinals (2-1, 0-1) return home to Dorais Field to host the Warriors (3-0, 1-0) in a Big Rivers Conference contest...Rice Lake has gotten off to a fast start with wins over Medford (46-32), New Richmond (36-33) and Eau Claire Memorial (60-35)...The Warriors have shown big-play ability through the air and on the ground. Quarterback Peyton Buckley leads the team in passing (460 yards, eight TDs) and rushing (289 yards, three TDs) and is one of five players with at least 130 yards on the ground for the Warriors...The two programs have split their last six meetings...The first-ever matchup between the teams was a 23-0 win for Chi-Hi on Oct. 28, 1904.