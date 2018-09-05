The Chi-Hi football team will look to get back on the winning track this Friday when the Cardinals welcome Rice Lake to Dorais Field for a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
The Warriors (3-0, 1-0) enter the contest unbeaten and coming off a 60-35 victory over Eau Claire Memorial last week in which the Warriors scored 47 points in the first half. In general the team is averaging more than 47 points per game this year after wins over Medford and New Richmond in nonconference play.
“They’re averaging (nearly) 50 points per game. They’re extremely athletic and fast," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Rice Lake. "They’re a high-powered offense. There’s no secret there, they’re just flat-out fast.”
The Warriors won the Division 3 state championship last season under coach Dan Hill and return many key players from that title team. Quarterback Peyton Buckley leads Rice Lake's triple option attack. Buckley has thrown for 460 yards and eight touchdowns through the air while leading the team with 289 yards rushing and three scores on the ground, according to WisSports.net. The Warrior run game is deep and deadly with five players rushing for at least 130 yards through three games, all averaging at least 6.6 yards per carry.
Trying to replicate what the Cardinals will see from a skilled signal caller like Buckley and company in practice is hard to do and Raykovich said success defensively will come down to one thing — discipline.
“It’s discipline, discipline, discipline," Raykovich said. "They make their living off of 16-year-old kids that can’t quite maintain discipline (on defense).”
The Cardinals (2-1, 0-1) opened the league season with a 33-23 defeat at Menomonie last Friday, a game in which the Cardinals jumped out to an early lead before Menomonie scored 33 consecutive points.
“We’ve flushed last week," Raykovich said. "We’ve got to learn from it but we don’t want to go and dwell on it. We’ve got to get better. Every week we’ve got to get better and if we regress we’re in a world of hurt.”
Chi-Hi began the season with impressive victories over Holmen and Medford, following a common theme of strength from the conference in general as the Big Rivers finished 13-3 in nonleague games. Rice Lake is one of four teams in the conference still unbeaten overall and the Cardinals and Warriors are two of six teams in the league to sport winning records.
The Cardinals suffered several injuries in last week's game against the Mustangs, including one to leading rusher Matt Pomietlo. Raykovich said the team was still unsure how long some of those injuries may keep players out.
“That’s one of the issues is that we really don’t know how long these injuries are going to be," Raykovich said. "We don’t know if it’s going to be a week, two weeks, season. We don’t know.”
Friday's game is also the program's Veteran Appreciation Night. All veterans are invited to attend the game and will receive free admission as well as refreshments prior to the contest. The team is partnering with the Hands Foundation to collect new or gently used items to help area homeless veterans. The team will be collecting winter boots, large long johns, large warm coats, undergarments, sweatshirts and hoodies, hats and gloves, cotton or wool socks and personal hygiene items from 4-6 p.m. at Dorais Field through Friday. Item pickups can also be arranged by calling Nikki at 450-6803.
“Veterans are America. That’s why we can play on Friday night," Raykovich said. "That’s why we’re free people and we can’t thank those people enough.”
Chi-Hi leads the all-time series 41-30-1, but the two teams have split the last six meetings. The first matchup came on Oct. 28, 1904 and was a 23-0 win for Chi-Hi.
