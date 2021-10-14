Prep Football: Chi-Hi, Hudson aim to strengthen postseason resumes in regular season finale

The Chi-Hi football team has already clinched a postseason berth.

But there is still much to be decided as the Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) travel to Hudson to face the also playoff-bound Raiders (5-3, 4-2) in a Big Rivers Conference regular season finale.

Both teams are in the postseason but could use another solid victory to strengthen their playoff resumes as pairings are decided late Friday night.

Hudson fell out of a three-way tie for first place in the Big Rivers after a 10-7 loss to New Richmond last week, snapping a four-game win streak.

“They’re good," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Hudson. "Big school, lot of kids, lots of kids playing football. They’re very talented.”

The Raiders split a pair of nonconference games to start the season, falling to still-unbeaten Sun Prairie 48-7 before edging Mississippi Valley Conference leader River Falls 29-28. Hudson started the conference season by facing the two teams currently tied atop the league, falling to Rice Lake 33-12 on Sept. 3 before beating Menomonie 26-7 on Sept. 10. Overall Hudson ran for more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns in its first seven games, according to WisSports.net. Senior running back Jaiden Warner had 591 of those yards and six touchdowns while quarterback Carter Mears has 571 passing yards and three scores through the air of 360 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Chi-Hi is coming off a 20-6 win in Superior, the team's fourth in the past five games. The run game for the Cardinals has rounded into form in recent wins, running for a season-high 391 yards against Eau Claire Memorial on Oct. 1 before piling up 263 yards in last week's win over the Spartans. Running back Karson Bowe has 486 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the season while running backs Owen Krista (204 rushing yards, three TDs) and Collin Beaudette (198 rushing yards, two touchdowns), quarterback Brayden Warwick (178 rushing yards, three TDs) and wide receiver Judah Dunham (130 rushing yards) have helped diversity the Cards ground game in recent weeks.

“That’s a good thing," Raykovich said of the team's improving run game.

Last week's win guaranteed the Cardinals their first winning record since 2015 and also marks the first time since 2016 the team enters the final week of the regular season with a playoff berth clinched. In 2018 and 2019 the Cardinals earned wins over the Raiders to help advance to the playoffs with conference records just under .500. That isn't the case this year, but Friday's game looms large for both as they try to strengthen their postseason prospects. A win for the Cardinals could put them in a better position for a stronger postseason seed, perhaps even a home playoff game. The WIAA will announce the full playoff field, division placements and pairings late Friday night. Beginning this year the WIAA will be seeding the playoff regions by computer program in lieu of coach seeding meetings.

Chi-Hi has won the last three matchups against the Raiders and owns a 29-13 advantage in the all-time series. The Cardinals picked up a 17-14 win a season ago and the all-time series dates back nearly 100 years as Chi-Hi won the first-ever meeting 32-0 on Oct. 14, 1922.

“It’s the same thing that you look into every week. Its turnovers and missed opportunities," Raykovich said of the matchup with the Raiders. "Against them the opportunities that we have to score, we have to score. The defense has to play like they have all year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.