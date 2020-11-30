Prep Football: Chi-Hi kicker Meyer eager to compete at Kicking World National Showcase in Texas

In practice, Meyer said he has made kicks from 64 yards away and has a 63-yard field goal on video. Meyer said he's fortunate to be able to practice locally on the turf Dorais Field or the grass fields by Chippewa Falls Middle School, helping him stay sharp when not in season.

Meyer said well planned out practice schedules are important, as is making sure he is physically fit, feeling good and getting plenty of rest.

“You really don’t want to overkick and do too many reps when you start kicking so much that you’re not even thinking about it," Meyer said. "You want every rep to count, every rep to be a better rep to make you a better kicker.”

This weekend will mark Meyer's first competition camp, and while he understands the importance of it, he also isn't getting too far ahead of himself.

The strong-legged senior would like to be able to continue playing in college and knows a strong performance this weekend could help his cause. But all he's focused on is having fun, doing his best and seeing what that brings in the future.

“Playing some college football would be awesome, but definitely one step at a time," Meyer said. "For now the showcase and after that looking forward to colleges and whatever opportunity comes my way next.”

