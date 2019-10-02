Chi-Hi at River Falls

Previous Matchup: River Falls 34, Chi-Hi 21 (2018)

All-Time Series: Chi-Hi leads 29-14-1

Matchup: The Cardinals hit the road to face the defending Big Rivers Conference champion Wildcats...River Falls has won two in a row and three of its last four, most recently defeating Eau Claire Memorial 24-17 last week...The Wildcats are led offensively by quarterback Peter Noreen (38 of 61, 544 passing yards and six touchdowns, according to WisSports.net), running back Seth Kohel (664 rushing yards and eight TDs) and receiver Payton Flood (14 receptions, 253 receiving yards and three TDs)...River Falls enters Friday's game tied with Superior for second place in the Big Rivers, one game behind unbeaten Menomonie...The Wildcats snapped a 5-game losing streak to the Cardinals last season...River Falls won the first meeting 7-0 on Nov. 2, 1929.