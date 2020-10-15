Prep Football: Chi-Hi, Menomonie renew rivalry in battle of surging squads

Ockler and Parker are also threats in the offensive backfield, rushing for 81 and 60 yards, respectively, and each scoring touchdowns on the ground against Marshfield. Wide receiver Brock Thornton also hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Kahl last Friday and gives Menomonie an experienced threat through the air.

Chi-Hi has also won its last two games with close victories over Hudson (17-14) on Oct. 2 and Rice Lake (27-25) last Friday at Dorais Field. Raykovich said his team is still seeking its first four-quarter game of the season and added the Cardinals will need that kind of effort to win Friday.

“We’ll have to play four quarters, there’s no doubt about it and to be honest with you we’re excited to play Menomonie. It’s fun to play good teams and I think our kids are up to the task," Raykovich said. "I think our kids by all means are not intimidated. They’re going to go over there, they’re going to play their hearts out and fight for a W.”

The Cardinals held Hudson off the scoreboard for the final 30:07 of their come-from-behind win and limited Rice Lake to just six points into the fourth quarter before the Warriors cut a 21-point deficit to two in the final minute. Offensively Raykovich has said his team has been making progress early in the year and feels it is on the verge of breaking through.