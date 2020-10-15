Prep Football: Chi-Hi, Menomonie renew rivalry in battle of surging squads

The Chi-Hi and Menomonie football programs have met more than 100 times in the gridiron.
But it's safe to say the Cardinals and Mustangs have never seen anything quite like this year when the squads clash Friday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium on the campus of UW-Stout.
One of the state's longest rivalries is reignited on Friday when the Cardinals and Mustangs meet for the 108th time on the gridiron, according to Herald records.
Chi-Hi and Menomonie have battled over Big Rivers Conference championships and in important postseason matchups as longtime coaches Chuck Raykovich and Joe LaBuda have led their respective programs for decades. Both teams enter Friday's game with 2-1 records and on two-game winning streaks.
The Mustangs have won their last two games via shutout with a 42-0 win over New Richmond on Oct. 2 before blanking Marshfield 32-0 last Friday. A young defense that entered this season with just two returning starters — DeVauntaye Parker and Will Ockler — has taken steps forward since an undermanned Mustang team fell to Hudson 30-23 to start the season.
“Menomonie doesn’t change an awful lot year to year. They’ve got college recruits at almost every position, some of them big time college recruits. They’re big, strong kids," Raykovich said. "They love football, they’re extremely well coached. They’re one of the top football teams in the state.”
Ockler and Parker are also threats in the offensive backfield, rushing for 81 and 60 yards, respectively, and each scoring touchdowns on the ground against Marshfield. Wide receiver Brock Thornton also hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Kahl last Friday and gives Menomonie an experienced threat through the air.
Chi-Hi has also won its last two games with close victories over Hudson (17-14) on Oct. 2 and Rice Lake (27-25) last Friday at Dorais Field. Raykovich said his team is still seeking its first four-quarter game of the season and added the Cardinals will need that kind of effort to win Friday.
“We’ll have to play four quarters, there’s no doubt about it and to be honest with you we’re excited to play Menomonie. It’s fun to play good teams and I think our kids are up to the task," Raykovich said. "I think our kids by all means are not intimidated. They’re going to go over there, they’re going to play their hearts out and fight for a W.”
The Cardinals held Hudson off the scoreboard for the final 30:07 of their come-from-behind win and limited Rice Lake to just six points into the fourth quarter before the Warriors cut a 21-point deficit to two in the final minute. Offensively Raykovich has said his team has been making progress early in the year and feels it is on the verge of breaking through.
“Our kids are going to battle," Raykovich said. "They’re going to battle, they’re going to give it all and I can’t wait and neither can the kids. We’re excited about it.”
Those 107 all-time meetings place the series 11th in state history for the most games played between two programs, according to WisSports.net — Baraboo and Reedsburg have played 132 times according to the website.
The rivalry between the Cardinals and Mustangs is well known. Raykovich has been approached by people all around the state to discuss the history of the programs and their important games over the years. This Friday's matchup in Menomonie will not have the usual fanfare and large number of fans due to attendance restrictions, but with the ability for fans all over to catch the game via online stream, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach expects it to be a game people all over the state will be watching.
“I told the kids after last Friday’s game I said guys, there’s a lot of kids that are going to be watching this game now especially being that its livestreamed," Raykovich said. "It’s going to be one of the most watched games in the state this week.”
Menomonie leads the all-time series 55-47-2 with three unknown results from early in the series. The Mustangs have won 11 of the last 12 meetings overall with Chi-Hi's lone victory coming in the Division 2 quarterfinals in 2015, a 17-6 triumph.
