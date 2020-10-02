Prep Football: Chi-Hi overcomes early 14-0 deficit to stun state-ranked Hudson in home opener

The Chi-Hi defense allowed two touchdowns in the first 18 minutes of Friday's game, but nothing else after that and was especially stingy down the stretch as a quick three-and-out possession following the go-ahead score gave the ball back to the offense. The next possession for Chi-Hi went backwards and the Cardinals avoided a disaster on the punt when the long snap went over punter Jack Meyer's head. But the senior kicker was able to corral the loose ball and get a punt off that ultimately died near midfield for the Raiders, a better outcome than it could've been without Meyer's heads-up play to get the boot off.

Hudson picked up one quick first down before the defense put the clamps on the Raiders and turned the offense over on downs. The Raiders got one more chance starting at their own 30-yard line with 59.4 seconds left but the Cardinals made one final stand as an Elijah Hable sack on second down helped lead to a fourth and long situation for the Raiders. Quarterback Owen Anderson found receiver Sage Lewis along the sideline but Lewis went out of bounds short of the line to gain to clinch the victory for Chi-Hi as they ran out the final seconds.

Hudson raced out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on the strength of Anderson's two-yard scoring run in the first and an eight-yard pass from Anderson to Troy Bounting at the midway point in the second.