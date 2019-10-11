"I've told you that for the last few weeks we've been getting better and better and better and better and what more can you expect from young boys like that," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of his team. "North is down but our kids dominated tonight. They did in all phases of the game and I'm proud of them."
Ben Steinmetz ran for a team-high 73 yards and a touchdown, punctuating his team's first drive of the game with a 2-yard score after the Cardinals took over at midfield following a Husky fake punt attempt that was snuffed out short of a first down by Mitchell Howard.
A big punt return from Keyton Solberg set the Cardinals up in the Eau Claire North red zone on Chi-Hi's second drive but a rare mistake on the night by the Cardinals gave the ball back after a fumble. Chi-Hi returned to the end zone on its next possession. A 30-yard pass connection from Goodman to Carani helped set up an eventual 3-yard touchdown run from Bohde Torkelson.
The Goodman-to-Carani connection found the end zone on the next possession from 21 yards out to push the Cardinal advantage to 21-0 with four minutes and 34 seconds left until halftime. Carani caught a game-high four passes for 89 yards while Goodman was a tidy 5-for-5 for 103 yards and two scores in the frigid conditions.
Gavin Shaurette's quarterback sack ended Eau Claire North's next drive and Chi-Hi's backup quarterback would be the next to find the end zone as sophomore Brayden Warwick scrambled his way to a 29-yard scoring scamper with 1:25 left until halftime to extend the lead to 28-0.
The Chi-Hi offense put a cap on a dominant night of work by scoring one more time on its first drive of the second half as Goodman found Carani for a 26-yard scoring pass.
The Huskies (0-8, 0-6) broke the shutout in the fourth quarter when Charlie Wolter took a toss 28 yards for a touchdown with 5:58 to go for the game's final points.
Overall the Cardinals limited the Huskies to 222 yards of total offense, much of which came late in the second half. Shaurette, Collin Beaudette, Keyton Solberg and Reinhart Bromeisl each registered quarterback sacks for the Cardinals, who ended a 3-game losing streak while extending the Huskies winless streak to 42 games.
Tyler Bohland ran for 48 yards while Torkelson was close behind with 46.
Wolter finished with 108 yards on 10 carries for the Huskies.
The Cardinals have played competitively in recent Big Rivers defeats to Eau Claire Memorial, Superior and River Falls and Raykovich was pleased with how his team played throughout Friday's win.
"We felt like we had River Falls last week and this is a team right now that this should be game one for us because we're finally where we want the kids to be," Raykovich said.
Friday's homecoming contest was the regular season home finale for the Cardinals and the team's seniors — players Goodman, Nicholas Bruder, Bohland, Howard, Solberg, Jacob Caron, Isaac Schneider, Tanner Whelan, Devon Klatt, Jake Thompson, Nicholas Frazer, Teagan Anderson, Gage Gallardo, Carani and team manager Logan Sullivan.
The veterans got the chance to leave a snowy Dorais Field homecoming game winners as the Cardinals close the season next Friday at Hudson.
"Our seniors did a great job this year and I'm proud of them and I think the future looks very good," Raykovich said.
