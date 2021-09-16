Prep Football: Chi-Hi prepares for Trandahl, powerful New Richmond running game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know the last time I saw a running back like the kid they’ve got there,” Raykovich said of Trandahl. “He sees a sliver of light and he’s gone. It’s not a 10-yard gain, it’s usually a touchdown.”

Trandahl leads a strong set of skill position players that also includes fellow junior Ethan Turbeville. Both runners advanced to the Division 1 state track and field championships in the spring in the 100-meter dash with Turbeville finishing second.

“They have arguably the best assortment of skill players in the state,” Raykovich said of the Tigers. “They arguably have the best running back in the state. They are very explosive, very fast. All of these kids were track stars last spring and they’re not only fast, but they’re strong. They can put up a ton of points.”

Last year Trandahl ran for 159 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in New Richmond’s 13-10 win over the Cardinals.

New Richmond has scored at least 24 points in every game and at least 33 in each of the past three contests with an offense that puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. Chi-Hi’s defense has not allowed more than 167 yards rushing in a game thus far.