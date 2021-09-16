Prep Football: Chi-Hi prepares for Trandahl, powerful New Richmond running game

The Chi-Hi football team has had a long time to wait.
The Cardinals will be back in action this Friday at home against unbeaten New Richmond at Dorais Field for homecoming following a week off.
Chi-Hi (3-1, 1-1) didn’t have a game last week after Eau Claire North forfeited last Friday’s scheduled matchup at Carson Park due to COVID-19 concerns within the Huskies program. The Cardinals looked for a different opponent to play instead, but couldn’t locate a match.
So Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said the team spent the week adding some things while sharpening other facets of the game coming off a tough 21-14 home defeat to Menomonie on Sept. 3. The team is also expecting to get several players back from injury as they prepare to hit the middle point of the regular season.
“For the first time this year we’ll be at full strength,” Raykovich said. “We’ve got everybody back that was injured.”
The Cardinals will have a powerful foe awaiting them Friday evening in the form of the unbeaten Tigers.
New Richmond (4-0, 2-0) is the last unbeaten team in the Big Rivers and is turning heads in its second year back in the league. The Tigers boast a powerful rushing game led by junior running back Andrew Trandahl.
Trandahl ran for 287 yards and four scores on 20 carries in last Friday’s 42-28 victory over Superior, according to WisSports.net. A week earlier Trandahl ran for 177 yards and four scores in a 34-24 win at Eau Claire Memorial.
“I don’t know the last time I saw a running back like the kid they’ve got there,” Raykovich said of Trandahl. “He sees a sliver of light and he’s gone. It’s not a 10-yard gain, it’s usually a touchdown.”
Trandahl leads a strong set of skill position players that also includes fellow junior Ethan Turbeville. Both runners advanced to the Division 1 state track and field championships in the spring in the 100-meter dash with Turbeville finishing second.
“They have arguably the best assortment of skill players in the state,” Raykovich said of the Tigers. “They arguably have the best running back in the state. They are very explosive, very fast. All of these kids were track stars last spring and they’re not only fast, but they’re strong. They can put up a ton of points.”
Last year Trandahl ran for 159 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in New Richmond’s 13-10 win over the Cardinals.
New Richmond has scored at least 24 points in every game and at least 33 in each of the past three contests with an offense that puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. Chi-Hi’s defense has not allowed more than 167 yards rushing in a game thus far.
“You can’t give him (Trandahl) a crack in the line or he’ll find it, he’ll cut back and all of a sudden you’ve got people in the wrong position and they anticipate things they shouldn’t anticipate and they throw a pass over the top,” Raykovich said. “I guess the best way to put it is we’ve got to play extremely disciplined this week because if we get out of position and he finds that (crease), it’ll be a touchdown. He’s that good.”
The Cardinals have had plenty of time to think following the loss to the rival Mustangs and Raykovich knows his Cardinal team will need to be strong in all phases if it wants to win Friday night.
“The offense is going to have to score more than 14 points, number one,” Raykovich said. “The defense is going to have to hold them down to as best as they can and hope that our offense can keep them off the field.”
Last year’s meeting was the first between the Cardinals and since 2001, when New Richmond was most recently a part of the Big Rivers Conference. New Richmond’s three-point win a season ago snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Cardinals that dated all the way back to the last 1920s. New Richmond is one of Chi-Hi’s oldest opponents with the first-ever meeting taking place in the program’s second documented season of football where the Cardinals earned a 20-0 win on Oct. 24, 1896.