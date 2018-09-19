Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Buy Now

Chi-Hi's Joe Forster (24) fights for yardage against Eau Claire Memorial last Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

On the heels of a memorable comeback win over Eau Claire Memorial, the Chi-Hi football team returns home to host Superior this Friday at Dorais Field in a Big Rivers Conference encounter.

The Cardinals (3-2, 1-2) and Spartans (3-2, 1-2) enter Friday’s meeting with the same record, both looking for a win to get back to the .500 mark in league play.

Superior has lost two games in a row, albeit tight games to tough foes. After opening the season with wins over Oshkosh North (42-6), Somerset (41-20) and Eau Claire North (42-14), the Spartans lost to Eau Claire Memorial (31-24) and unbeaten Hudson (16-7).

Quarterback Jarrett Gronski anchors the team’s run-based spread offense. The junior quarterback has thrown for 332 yards and seven touchdowns and also leads the team with 564 rushing yards and nine scores, according to WisSports.net. Running back Caden Stone has 251 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns for a hard-nosed Spartan offense.

“They’ve been doing this stuff for a while now and their kids know it,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Superior’s offense. “Their coaches know it and they’re a team that has their backs against the wall too.”

Defensively the Spartans have held up well in recent weeks versus prolific offenses. Superior led Eau Claire Memorial entering the fourth quarter of their contest and limited Old Abes quarterback Bryson Johnson to 128 passing yards. Superior also hung tough with conference leader Hudson, trailing by one at halftime before a third-quarter touchdown for the Raiders gave them a little breathing room in a hard-fought win.

“They’re a physical team,” Raykovich said of Superior. “They play hard. They’re tough kids (and) a similar offense to (Eau Claire) Memorial. Their defense is bigger, stronger and quicker.”

Chi-Hi ended a mini two-game skid last Friday in spectacular fashion by overcoming a 24-point deficit to defeat Eau Claire Memorial 67-65 in double overtime. The Cardinals played from behind almost immediately, fumbling twice on the team’s first four touches of the game with the Old Abes cashing in with touchdowns. After Johnson and the Old Abe offense scored on eight of its first nine drives of the game, Chi-Hi held Eau Claire Memorial from adding to the lead for the final 17 minutes of regulation as they mounted their comeback before winning in overtime.

Turnovers hurt the Cardinals in defeats to Menomonie and Rice Lake to open league play and nearly did so again last Friday.

“We obviously can’t put the ball on the ground, that’s our big thing,” Raykovich said. “You take those four fumbles away in the last few weeks and a lot of things would be different.”

The Cardinals suffered several injuries during last week’s win, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

“It’s important to have some young kids step up because we’re at that stage midseason where we’ve got some injuries,” Raykovich said.

Both the Cardinals and Spartans enter the sixth week of the season needing to win at least three of their final four games to clinch a playoff berth. Coming off the high of last Friday’s comeback win, Raykovich said his team can respond in a few ways.

“It’s going to be real interesting from my perspective to see. There’s two ways the team can go,” Raykovich said. “They can say we did something unbelievable and say that’s the end of our season or they can build on it and get better and better. I’ve seen it go both ways in the years I’ve coached where sometimes you think they play a great game you think this is going to catapult us and it just does the opposite. It’s going to be real interesting to see what happens.”

Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with the Spartans by an 18-15 margin, including wins in three of the previous four contests. The series dates back to the first meeting in 1906, a 67-0 win for the Spartans on Nov. 10 of that year.