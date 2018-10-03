Try 1 month for 500¢
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Buy Now

The Chi-Hi football team hits the field prior to last Friday's matchup against River Falls at Dorais Field.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chi-Hi football team heads to Carson Park on Friday for its final road contest of the season when the Cardinals face Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers Conference contest.

The Cardinals (3-4, 1-4) were eliminated from postseason contention last week in a tight 34-21 defeat against state-ranked River Falls on homecoming and now turn their attention to the final two games of the season.

“Last Friday’s loss was hard on the kids but at practice they seemed to be OK again. They’re not going to quit on us,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “Our kids are not going to quit.”

Chi-Hi was tied with the Wildcats entering the fourth quarter and within one score until the final minutes before a late touchdown sealed the game.

Eau Claire North (0-7, 0-5) is coming off a 33-8 defeat against city rival Eau Claire Memorial last week. Coach Andy Jarzynski is in his first season leading the program with a young roster that enters the final weeks looking to build momentum heading into the offseason.

“They’ve got a new coach that’s trying to get it going and so far they haven’t gotten it going yet this year and we’re sure as heck hoping they don’t get it going this week,” Raykovich said of the Huskies.

Quarterback Bennet Mayer has completed 20 of 40 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns thus far for the Huskies, according to WisSports.net, while Sammy Barby (303 rushing yards) and Ray Davis (255 rushing yards, two TDs) lead the team on the ground. Eau Claire North ran the ball 49 times last week against the Old Abes and a battle of two ground-based teams could lead to a battle in the trenches on Friday.

“It has the possibility of being a really short game time wise,” Raykovich said of the matchup.

The Cardinals make their second trip to Carson Park this season and are hoping it is as successful as the first. Chi-Hi overcame a 24-point deficit to defeat Eau Claire Memorial in double overtime 67-65 on Sept. 14. A win would give the program its second two-game sweep at Carson Park in three seasons after doing so with lopsided wins in 2016.

A playoff berth is no longer on the table for Chi-Hi, but there’s still plenty up for grabs for the team. Wins in its final two games would give the team a winning record for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals have won 12 of the last 13 meetings over the Huskies, scoring at least 35 points and allowing seven points or fewer in each of the last three matchups.

“It’s work as usual around here. The kids aren’t hanging their heads, they’re ready to get to work and we’re going to work hard the last two weeks,” Raykovich said.

The Cardinals close the regular season on Friday, Oct. 12 at Dorais Field against Hudson.

Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with Eau Claire North by a 35-20 margin with the first meeting taking place on Oct. 18, 1963, a contest the Carinals won 32-12. Chi-Hi won the first four meetings overall between the teams.