The Chi-Hi football team heads to Carson Park on Friday for its final road contest of the season when the Cardinals face Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
The Cardinals (3-4, 1-4) were eliminated from postseason contention last week in a tight 34-21 defeat against state-ranked River Falls on homecoming and now turn their attention to the final two games of the season.
“Last Friday’s loss was hard on the kids but at practice they seemed to be OK again. They’re not going to quit on us,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “Our kids are not going to quit.”
Chi-Hi was tied with the Wildcats entering the fourth quarter and within one score until the final minutes before a late touchdown sealed the game.
Eau Claire North (0-7, 0-5) is coming off a 33-8 defeat against city rival Eau Claire Memorial last week. Coach Andy Jarzynski is in his first season leading the program with a young roster that enters the final weeks looking to build momentum heading into the offseason.
“They’ve got a new coach that’s trying to get it going and so far they haven’t gotten it going yet this year and we’re sure as heck hoping they don’t get it going this week,” Raykovich said of the Huskies.
Quarterback Bennet Mayer has completed 20 of 40 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns thus far for the Huskies, according to
WisSports.net, while Sammy Barby (303 rushing yards) and Ray Davis (255 rushing yards, two TDs) lead the team on the ground. Eau Claire North ran the ball 49 times last week against the Old Abes and a battle of two ground-based teams could lead to a battle in the trenches on Friday.
“It has the possibility of being a really short game time wise,” Raykovich said of the matchup.
The Cardinals make their second trip to Carson Park this season and are hoping it is as successful as the first. Chi-Hi overcame a 24-point deficit to defeat Eau Claire Memorial in double overtime 67-65 on Sept. 14. A win would give the program its second two-game sweep at Carson Park in three seasons after doing so with lopsided wins in 2016.
A playoff berth is no longer on the table for Chi-Hi, but there’s still plenty up for grabs for the team. Wins in its final two games would give the team a winning record for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals have won 12 of the last 13 meetings over the Huskies, scoring at least 35 points and allowing seven points or fewer in each of the last three matchups.
“It’s work as usual around here. The kids aren’t hanging their heads, they’re ready to get to work and we’re going to work hard the last two weeks,” Raykovich said.
The Cardinals close the regular season on Friday, Oct. 12 at Dorais Field against Hudson.
Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with Eau Claire North by a 35-20 margin with the first meeting taking place on Oct. 18, 1963, a contest the Carinals won 32-12. Chi-Hi won the first four meetings overall between the teams.
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
The Chi-Hi football team hits the field prior to last Friday's matchup against River Falls at Dorais Field.
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
The Chi-Hi cross country team presents the game ball.
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
The Chi-Hi cross country team presents the game ball.
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Chi-Hi's Matt Pomietlo stretches across the goal line for a touchdown on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Ben Carani
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Orion Caneff
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Tyler Bohland
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Logan Erickson
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Chi-Hi's Matt Pomietlo runs for yardage on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Matt Pomietlo
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
JD Czech
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Jake Thompson
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Joe Reuter
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Dane Weiland
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Orion Caneff
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Matt Pomietlo
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
River Falls at Chi-Hi football 9-28-18
Joe Reuter
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Chi-Hi's Luke Franz returns a kickoff against Superior last Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Luke Franz
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Luke Franz
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Chi-Hi's JD Czech (15) and Garrett Mikula (14) force a fumble from Superior's Jarrett Gronski (6) on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Luke Schemenauer (2), Wyatt Keyeski (7)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Chi-Hi's Dayton Vajgrt-Johnson celebrates after the Cardinals recovered a fumble against Superior on Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Nolan Hutzler (1), Tyler Bohland (22)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Nolan Hutzler (1), Tyler Bohland (22)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Nathan Custer
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Rico DeLeon
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Rico DeLeon
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Garrett Mikula (14)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Joe Reuter (98)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Sawyer Lubs (52)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Logan Erickson (4)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Garrett Mikula (14)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Garrett Mikula (14)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Chi-Hi's Garrett Mikula (14) and the Chi-Hi defense force a fumble from Superior's Jarrett Gronski (6) on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Grant Crank (40), Will Butak (6), Garrett Mikula (14)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Grant Crank (40)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
JD Czech (15)
Superior at Chi-Hi football 9-21-18
JD Czech (15)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Nolan Hutzler (1), Joe Forster (24)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Joe Forster (24)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi's JD Czech stiff arms an Eau Claire Memorial defender on Friday evening at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi's Joe Forster (24) fights for yardage against Eau Claire Memorial last Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Joe Forster (24)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Nolan Hutzler (1), Matt Pomietlo (5)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Tyler Bohland
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi walks off the field after a turnover.
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Nate Hayes (67)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Joe Reuter (98), Tyler Bohland (22), Matt Pomietlo (5)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Matt Pomietlo (5) is tripped up.
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Rico DeLeon (8) tips a pass.
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Sawyer Lubs (52), JD Czech (15)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Grant Crank (40)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Ben Carani (84), Sawyer Lubs (52)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Nolan Hutzler (1)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Logan Erickson (4) celebrates a tackle.
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi's Logan Erickson helps up Eau Claire Memorial quarterback Bryson Johnson.
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Joe Reuter
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Dane Weiland (33) celebrates.
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
JD Czech (15)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi's Nolan Hutzler (1), Sawyer Lubs (52) and Matt Pomietlo (5) celebrate a touchdown.
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi celebrates a touchdown against Eau Claire Memorial last Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire Memorial 9-14-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Chi-Hi's Rico DeLeon fights to bring down Rice Lake quarterback Peyton Buckley on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Veterans are met by Chi-Hi players prior to Friday's game.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Veterans are met by Chi-Hi players prior to Friday's game.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Roxie Raykovich sings.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
The Chi-Hi football team salutes the veterans.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Tyler Bohland
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Matt Pomietlo
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
JD Czech fights for yards.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
JD Czech fights for yards.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Jake Thompson
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Matt Pomietlo (5) follows the block of JD Czech (15).
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Matt Pomietlo (5) follows the block of JD Czech (15).
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Matt Pomietlo (5) follows the block of JD Czech (15).
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Matt Pomietlo (5)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Dane Weiland (33)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Jake Thompson (72)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Orion Caneff
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Jake Thompson (72), Tyler Bohland (22), Devon Klatt (56)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Garrett Mikula
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Logan Erickson (4)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Logan Erickson (4)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Logan Erickson (4)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rico DeLeon (8) and Logan Erickson (4) celebrate after a sack.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Matt Pomietlo
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Nolan Hutzler
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Chi-Hi assistant coach Mike Bestul
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Tyler Bohland (22), Orion Caneff (68)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Chi-Hi's Tyler Bohland (22) follows the block of Orion Caneff (68) and others against Rice Lake last Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Nathan Custer
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Sawyer Lubs (52), Devon Klatt (56)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rico DeLeon celebrates after Chi-Hi forces a turnover on downs.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Nolan Hutzler
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Tyler Bohland (22)
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Chi-Hi celebrates a Tyler Bohland touchdown.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Dane Weiland (33) and others celebrate after the Chi-Hi defense forces a turnover.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Dane Weiland (33) and others celebrate after the Chi-Hi defense forces a turnover.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 9-7-18
Garrett Mikula (14)
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi's Tyler Bohland fights off a tackle attempt by Menomonie's Logan Sorenson on Friday in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi's Dane Weiland (33), Garrett Mikula (14) and Keyton Solberg (26) combine to tackle Menomonie running back Zach DeMarce on Friday in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Menomonie's Kade Schultz (1) and Jake Ebert (15)
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Menomonie's Kade Schultz
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi's Luke Schemenauer
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi's Luke Schemenauer
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi's Luke Schemenauer
Chi-Hi football at Menomonie 8-31-18
Chi-Hi's Logan Erickson
