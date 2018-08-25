The only thing that could slow down the Chi-Hi football team on Friday was Mother Nature.
And eventually she stopped trying as the Cardinals jumped out to a 27-0 lead at halftime on the way to a 35-8 nonconference triumph over Medford on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
Chi-Hi (2-0) scored a pair of quick touchdowns before a two hour and six minute weather delay cleared both teams and fans out of Dorais Field. Once the teams returned the Cardinals picked up where they left off, scoring on two of their next three drives after the break to pull away quickly from the Raiders.
The Cardinal run game racked up 389 yards as Matt Pomietlo rushed for 184 on 12 carries to go with three touchdowns for a second game in a row and Tyler Bohland added 144 yards on just six carries, three of which went for at least 40 yards.
Chi-Hi quarterback Nolan Hutzler completed 8 of 18 passes for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Chi-Hi defense had a pair of fourth-down stops early in the game and kept the Raiders out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.
"I thought before we got the lightning delay the kids played really well," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "Then both teams had kind of a lull after the break but the kids looked good tonight."
Pomietlo wasted no time getting the Cardinals on the board, taking the first play from scrimmage 71 yards for a touchdown to stake his team to an immediate lead. Medford moved down the field on its first drive, getting inside the Cardinal 30 yard line before the Chi-Hi defense stuffed Raider running back Ean Wilson on fourth down to turn the ball back over. Hutzler would connect with Pomietlo on a 14-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0 with 5:18 left.
But right as the Cardinals were about to kick the ball off following the score, the game was halted due to inclement weather. The players, coaches and fans left the Dorais Field area while storms with lightning, thunder and rain hit the stadium and surrounding area.
"How to do you prepare for something like that?" Raykovich said of the delay. "These guys are kids. They're in the locker room, they're goofing around and (asking) 'Hey, when we going out coach?' They came out and they played well."
The teams returned to the field a little over two hours later but it was more of the same for the Cardinals as they again turned away a Medford drive on the Chi-Hi side of the field when Luke Schemenauer intercepted Jobe Miller's fourth down pass to give the ball back to the offense, who embarked on a 10-play drive culminating in Pomietlo's 5-yard scoring run. Later in the half Hutzler connected with Bohland on a 43-yard touchdown pass with the Chi-Hi running back weaving his way around and through Raider defenders to take it the distance.
The score stayed 27-0 until the fourth quarter when Garrett Hill plunged into the end zone from one yard out for the Raiders to close the gap to 27-8. Chi-Hi responded with a scoring drive of its own when Pomietlo broke loose on a 28-yard run on fourth and two for the final score of the game.
The Cardinals did have two touchdowns called back due to penalties and Raykovich said that would need to be cleaned up as the team enters the conference season.
"The officials are right. Whether they're right or they're wrong, they're right and they are holding calls and we've got to shore that up," Raykovich said. "We can't take points off the board and get where we want to go."
Chi-Hi held Medford to 194 yards on the ground, a week after the Raiders ran for more than 300 in a defeat at Rice Lake.
"We told the guys that they had some really hard running backs and you saw it tonight, they did," Raykovich said of Medford. "They're not easy to tackle. They're big kids and they run hard but our kids persevered."
The Cardinals open the season 2-0 for the first time since 2015 and now turn their attention to their Big Rivers Conference opener next Friday at Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.