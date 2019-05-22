UW-Whitewater wasn't the first football program to reach out to Nate Custer.
But it proved to be the right one.
The Chi-Hi senior kicker signed to play football collegiately with the Warhawks on Wednesday morning.
Custer said a combination of the campus, facilities and coaches helped make the decision easy once the powerhouse Warhawks showed their interest.
“I love the atmosphere. I love how they teach the basics," Custer said. "They grind out basics. For me, struggling with consistency, I think it will be one of the best things to be able to have that support system for my training.”
Custer served as placekicker, punter and kickoff specialist this past fall for the Cardinals and showed plenty of leg in all three facets. The senior will focus on kicking off to start and both Custer and Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich believe coaching from a kicking-specific coach could help Custer unlock some significant potential in his 6-foot-3 frame.
“He hasn’t scratched the surface yet of his talent," Raykovich said. "We’ve seen him in practice do things that you see NFL kickers do. He has a phenomenal ability, phenomenal leg and with a good college coach focusing on kicking only, it’s going to be fun to watch him.”
Custer heads to one of the premier Division III programs in the country with the Warhawks. UW-Whitewater is coming off a trip to the national semifinals under coach Kevin Bullis and overall the program has won six national championships all-time and made seven postseason appearances this decade.
Custer will join Stanley-Boyd graduates Ronny and Ryan Ponick on the roster.
Teams started reach out to Custer at the beginning of the year but UW-Whitewater wasn't among them. But once the coaching staff made their interest known, it didn't take long for Custer to make his decision.
“From then on it was a fairly quick decision," Custer said.
Long before the opportunity presented itself, Custer wanted to be a Warhawk. While in Whitewater for a state marching band event, Custer joked with a friend that the school had reached out to him about playing for the Warhawks. Fast forward to the final weeks of his senior year of high school and that has become a reality.
“It’s really awesome," Custer said. "It’s really humbling.”
Custer admitted it was stressful wading through the offers and the interest from colleges before ultimately deciding on UW-Whitewater. But now with his future secure, he can focus on enjoying the final few weeks of his senior year including as a pitcher for a Chi-Hi baseball team currently second in the Big Rivers Conference standings.
“He’s a very conscientious type kid," Raykovich said of Custer. "As a matter of fact, he’s too tough on himself sometimes. He does want to do well and he’s the type of kid that’s never going to do you wrong.
"He’s never going to put a black mark on any program. He’s a standup, upright type kid.”