JD Czech is following a familiar path.
But he wants to make his own mark while doing so.
The Chi-Hi senior signed to play college football for St. Cloud State University on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the latest member of his family commit to compete in athletics for the Huskies.
Czech played all over the field for the Cardinals this past season, earning first team All-Chippewa County and second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors as a utility player. Czech ran for 204 yards and a score, caught 14 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, was a top blocker for the team's strong ground game and also logged time on defense and special teams for the Cardinals.
“He was offense, defense, special teams, you name it," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Czech. "He really earned everything he got.”
Czech said he spent plenty of time mulling over several offers, but in the end likes what the Huskies and their coaching staff led by head coach Scott Underwood brought to the table.
“Ultimately I wanted to surround myself with the right people," Czech said. "I’ve known the coaching staff at St. Cloud for a while now and I know they’re the kind of coaches I want to be coached by. I know a lot of the players from this recruiting class and I’m really excited to be up there with those guys and those right people I want to surround myself with.”
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Czech will play tight end at St. Cloud State as an off-the-line end to start as he gains size and strength.
“It’s really exciting knowing I’ve been able to play at a level where I can play at a Division II level. It’s really affirming for me that I’m a scholarship athlete at that level," Czech said.
Czech will join a roster that already has two Chi-Hi grads with sophomore linebacker Cale Hannusch and his older brother junior quarterback Justin Czech.
JD Czech is the fourth member of his immediate family to play sports for the Huskies. He joins his older brother Justin as well as father Dave and mother Mary, who played football and volleyball, respectively. JD's older sister Victoria is a sophomore at the North Dakota State College of Science, where she wrapped up her second season with the team last fall after earning all-conference accolades as an outside hitter.
Dave, Justin and JD all played for the Cardinals under Raykovich and had their respective big moments. Dave scored on a key touchdown run as a part of Chi-Hi's first-ever outright Big Rivers Conference championship in a 20-17 triple overtime win at Rice Lake in 1988. Justin helped engineer a 13-point comeback complete with throwing the go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final moments of Chi-Hi's most recent conference title season in a 31-30 win at Rice Lake in 2015. JD played a big role in Chi-Hi's biggest comeback of this past season, scoring a touchdown in overtime of the Cardinals' 67-65 double overtime win against Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park last September.
“I can remember the important plays that each of those boys made, plus David saying at his inauguration into the (Chi-Hi athletic) hall of fame that the best thing I can do is give the school some athletes and that’s what happened," Raykovich said. "It’s really neat to not only coach children of guys you coached prior, but it’s unique to have them all make such major contributions to the program.”
For each of them, as well as the many other Cardinals that have gone on to play football in college, it's a process that was several years in the making.
“It doesn’t come easy. Every kid that has signed with us has made a commitment," Raykovich said. "It wasn’t just something that happened on the spur of the moment. It was a commitment that was made earlier in their high school career and they followed through with it and that’s the only way that stuff happens.”
JD said he was relieved the recruitment process was done and he could focus on finishing his senior season strong. Last spring, JD finished 17th at the Division 1 state track and field championships in the discus event. He will take aim at a return to state this spring and try to make a little history along the way. Dave holds the school record for the discus with a top toss of 175-feet, 09-inches in 1988 and won a Class A state title in 1989.
That's another thing he and his dad can share, along with both being Cardinals and now Huskies.
“It’s really cool to have a family tradition where four of us have gone to St. Cloud," JD said. "I know that’s huge and we want to keep that going but I want to create my own image at St. Cloud.”
