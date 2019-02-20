Three Chippewa County senior football players have been chosen to play in this July's Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-star games in Oshkosh.
Chi-Hi defensive lineman Rico DeLeon, Bloomer defensive lineman Bradley Sarauer and McDonell offensive lineman Noah Weimert will play in the games taking place on Saturday, July 20 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
DeLeon will play for the North Large Schools team, Sarauer will play for the North Small Schools team and Weimert will play for the North 8-Man team.
