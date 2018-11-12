Chi-Hi senior defensive lineman Rico DeLeon has been chosen to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's Large Schools All-State first team for the 2018 season.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound DeLeon was one of five defensive ends statewide to be chosen to the team. Last week DeLeon was selected as an All-Region selection, as well as the defensive player of the year for the region.
Waunakee defensive end Reed Ryan was selected as the Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year while Pulaski running back Dylan Hendricks was chosen as the Large Schools Offensive Player of the Year. Grantsburg senior Leon Chenal was selected as the Small School Player of the Year on both offense (running back) and defense (linebacker).
