Chi-Hi senior defensive lineman Rico DeLeon has been named as a Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Rivers Conference for the 2018 season.
DeLeon shared the award with Superior defensive lineman Chase Summerfield. Hudson quarterback Keyser Helterbrand and River Falls quarterback Logan Graetz shared the league's offensive player of the year honor.
Chi-Hi senior offensive lineman Nate Hayes and running back Matt Pomietlo were each named to the conference's first team offense. DeLeon was selected as a first team pick on defense.
Senior offensive lineman Orion Caneff and running back Tyler Bohland were both selected as second team all-conference selections. Senior linebacker Dane Weiland was a second team pick on defense and senior JD Czech was a second team selection as a specialty player.
River Falls coach David Crail was chosen as the league's coach of the year.
First Team Offense
Offensive Lineman—Nate Hayes, Chippewa Falls; Sam Thompson, Menomonie; Victor Jimenez, Rice Lake; Zach Paulson, River Falls. Quarterback—Keyser Helterbrand, Hudson; Logan Graetz, River Falls. Running Back—DeAirus Clerveaux, Rice Lake; Seth Kohel, River Falls; Matt Pomietlo, Chippewa Falls. Receiver—Sam Zbornik, Menomonie; Jared Creen, River Falls. Tight End—Nate Hau, Eau Claire Memorial.
First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Chase Summerfield, Superior; Rico DeLeon, Chippewa Falls; Victor Jimenez, Rice Lake; Wyatt Porter, River Falls. Linebacker—Sam Thompson, Menomonie; Chance Kamrowski, River Falls; Trevor Dalbec, Superior; Cody Cicha, Hudson. Defensive Back—Peyton Buckley, Rice Lake; Adam Feyereisen, River Falls; Jacob Daulton, Hudson; Davis Barthan, Menomonie.
First Team Special Teams
Punter—Taylor Tirrell, River Falls. Kicker—Luke Nelson, River Falls. Specialty—Lorgan Sorenson, Menomonie.
Second Team Offense
Offensive Lineman—Orion Caneff, Chippewa Falls; Nick Oberding, Eau Claire Memorial; Dane Demuth, Hudson; Quin Farr, Hudson; Alex Klecker, River Falls. Running Back—Kade Schultz, Menomonie; Cole Danielson, Hudson; Marquez Clerveaux, Rice Lake; Tyler Bohland, Chippewa Falls. Receiver—Ben Karls, Hudson; Dylan Boecker, Menomonie. Tight End—Joe Stoffel, River Falls.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Jonah Becken, Hudson; Cade McDonald, Hudson; Carter Luzinski, Menomonie; Tony Lai, Rice Lake. Linebacker—Thomas Poplawski, Menomonie; Dalton Drost, Rice Lake; Dane Weiland, Chippewa Falls; Torin Phillips, Hudson. Defensive Back—Peter Noreen, River Falls; Jakes Asembo, Hudson; Jackson Cleveland, River Falls; Braeden Verbsky, Rice Lake.
Second Team Special Teams
Kicker—Thomas Poplawski, Menomonie. Specialty—Jarrett Gronski, Superior; JD Czech, Chippewa Falls.
Offensive Players of the Year
Keyser Helterbrand, Hudson and Logan Graetz, River Falls.
Defensive Players of the Year
Chase Summerfield Superior and Rico DeLeon, Chippewa Falls.
Coach of the Year
David Crail, River Falls.
