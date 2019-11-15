Chi-Hi senior offensive lineman Jake Thompson and junior running back Ben Steinmetz have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2019 season.
Chi-Hi senior running back Tyler Bohland and senior tight end Ben Carani were chosen to the all-conference second team. Senior quarterback Hayden Goodman and sophomore linebacker Owen Krista were selected to the team as honorable mentions.
Superior senior quarterback Jarrett Gronski was chosen as the conference's offensive player of the year. River Falls senior defensive lineman Joe Stoffel and Menomonie senior linebacker Thomas Poplawski were selected as co-defensive players of the year. Menomonie's Joe LaBuda was selected as the conference's coach of the year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
Offensive Lineman—Luke Persons, Superior; Blaine Cohen, River Falls; Andrew Fenton, Menomonie; Dane Demuth, Hudson; Jake Thompson, Chi-Hi. Quarterback—Jarrett Gronski, Superior. Running Back—DeVauntaye Parker, Menomonie; Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi; Michael Krueger, River Falls. Receiver—Calvin Tanner, Eau Claire Memorial; Payton Flood, River Falls. Tight End—Joe Stoffel, River Falls.
Defensive Back—Davis Barthen, Menomonie; Jed Ogea, Menomonie; Peter Noreen, River Falls. Defensive Lineman—Joe Stoffel, River Falls; Grant Gerber, Eau Claire Memorial; Cade McDonald, Hudson; Dylan Boecker, Menomonie; Carter Luzinski, Menomonie. Linebacker—Conner Cardell, River Falls; Will Ockler, Menomonie; Thomas Poplawski, Menomonie; Torin Phillips, Hudson.
Punter—Tyler Werner, Menomonie. Specialty—Matteo Bonnin, Hudson.
Offensive Lineman—Gabe Glaubitz, River Falls; Carter Luzinski, Menomonie; Quin Farr, Hudson; Anthony Pogodzinski, Eau Claire North; Henk Boese, Eau Claire Memorial. Quarterback—Tyler Werner, Menomonie. Running Back—Hunter Danielson, Hudson; Tyler Bohland, Chi-Hi; Carter Fonger, Superior. Receiver—Brady Herbst, Superior; Tyler Stubbendick, Hudson. Tight End—Ben Carani, Chi-Hi.
Defensive Back—Jack Erickson, Hudson; Will Schorr, Superior; Ethan Van Grunsven, Eau Claire Memorial. Defensive Lineman—Aiden Ferguson, Rice Lake; Tyson Tomesh, Rice Lake; Brady Herbst, Superior. Linebacker—Austin Mueller, River Falls; Caden Stone, Superior; Cody Kurki, Superior; Riley Huppert, River Falls; Garin Garlie, Eau Claire Memorial.
Second Team Special Teams
Punter—Tyson Tomesh, Rice Lake. Specialty—Jack Piper, Eau Claire Memorial. Kicker—Dan Zeuli, Hudson.
BRANDON BERG
Ethan Raffesberger (44), Jake Spaeth (20)
BRANDON BERG
Lukas Dean (35)
BRANDON BERG
Teagan Anderson (74), Isaac Schneider (52), Tanner Whelan (54), Gage Gallardo (77)
BRANDON BERG
(From left) Manager Logan Sullivan, Ben Carani (84), Nicholas Bruder (11), Keyton Solberg (26), Jacob Caron (27), Nicholas Frazer (62), Tyler Bohland (22)
BRANDON BERG
Mitchell Howard (25), Devon Klatt (56), Hayden Goodman (4) and Jake Thompson (60)
BRANDON BERG
The Chi-Hi cross country team runs the game ball to an official.
BRANDON BERG
The Chi-Hi cross country team runs the game ball to an official.
BRANDON BERG
Nicholas Bruder (11)
BRANDON BERG
Nicholas Bruder (11), Hayden Goodman (4), Tyler Bohland (22)
BRANDON BERG
Mitchell Howard (25)
BRANDON BERG
Jacob Caron (27)
BRANDON BERG
Isaac Schneider (52)
BRANDON BERG
Tanner Whelan (54)
BRANDON BERG
Devon Klatt (56)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Thompson (60)
BRANDON BERG
Nicholas Frazer (62)
BRANDON BERG
Teagan Anderson (74)
BRANDON BERG
Gage Gallardo (77)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Manager Logan Sullivan
BRANDON BERG
Tyler Bohland (22) and Mitchell Howard (25) combine on a tackle.
BRANDON BERG
Tyler Bohland (22) and Mitchell Howard (25) combine on a tackle.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Tyler Bohland (22) and Mitchell Howard (25) combine on a tackle against Eau Claire North last Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Tyler Bohland (22) and Mitchell Howard (25) combine on a tackle.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Gavin Shaurette makes a tackle against Eau Claire North on Oct. 11 at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Elijah Hable (40)
BRANDON BERG
Keyton Solberg (26)
BRANDON BERG
Keyton Solberg (26)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Spaeth (20) and Keyton Solberg (26) celebrate after Solberg's punt return.
BRANDON BERG
Tyler Bohland (22), Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Tyler Bohland (22)
BRANDON BERG
Bohde Torkelson (3)
BRANDON BERG
Bohde Torkelson (3)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Thompson (60)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Ben Steinmetz (7) and Ben Carani (84) celebrate after a Carani touchdown on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Hayden Goodman (4)
BRANDON BERG
Jack Meyer (2)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Ben Steinmetz runs for yards against Eau Claire North last Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Brayden Warwick (18)
BRANDON BERG
Brayden Warwick (18)
BRANDON BERG
Gavin Goodman (6) and Brayden Warwick (18) celebrate after Warwick's touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Jake Thompson (60)
BRANDON BERG
Karson Bowe (28)
BRANDON BERG
Brayden Warwick (18)
BRANDON BERG
Karson Bowe (28)
BRANDON BERG
Zachary LeMay (57)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce Sanborn (21)
BRANDON BERG
Riley Sweeney (15)
BRANDON BERG
Riley Sweeney (15)
BRANDON BERG
Reinhart Bromeisl (8)
BRANDON BERG
Reinhart Bromeisl (8)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce Sanborn (21)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Spaeth (20)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Spaeth (20)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Spaeth (20) and Bruce Sanborn (21)
BRANDON BERG
Carsten Reeg (42)
BRANDON BERG
Carsten Reeg (42)
BRANDON BERG
Reinhart Bromeisl (8)
BRANDON BERG
