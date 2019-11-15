{{featured_button_text}}

Chi-Hi senior offensive lineman Jake Thompson and junior running back Ben Steinmetz have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2019 season.

Chi-Hi senior running back Tyler Bohland and senior tight end Ben Carani were chosen to the all-conference second team. Senior quarterback Hayden Goodman and sophomore linebacker Owen Krista were selected to the team as honorable mentions.

Superior senior quarterback Jarrett Gronski was chosen as the conference's offensive player of the year. River Falls senior defensive lineman Joe Stoffel and Menomonie senior linebacker Thomas Poplawski were selected as co-defensive players of the year. Menomonie's Joe LaBuda was selected as the conference's coach of the year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team Offense

Offensive Lineman—Luke Persons, Superior; Blaine Cohen, River Falls; Andrew Fenton, Menomonie; Dane Demuth, Hudson; Jake Thompson, Chi-Hi. Quarterback—Jarrett Gronski, Superior. Running Back—DeVauntaye Parker, Menomonie; Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi; Michael Krueger, River Falls. Receiver—Calvin Tanner, Eau Claire Memorial; Payton Flood, River Falls. Tight End—Joe Stoffel, River Falls.

First Team Defense

Defensive Back—Davis Barthen, Menomonie; Jed Ogea, Menomonie; Peter Noreen, River Falls. Defensive Lineman—Joe Stoffel, River Falls; Grant Gerber, Eau Claire Memorial; Cade McDonald, Hudson; Dylan Boecker, Menomonie; Carter Luzinski, Menomonie. Linebacker—Conner Cardell, River Falls; Will Ockler, Menomonie; Thomas Poplawski, Menomonie; Torin Phillips, Hudson.

First Team Special Teams

Punter—Tyler Werner, Menomonie. Specialty—Matteo Bonnin, Hudson.

Second Team Offense

Offensive Lineman—Gabe Glaubitz, River Falls; Carter Luzinski, Menomonie; Quin Farr, Hudson; Anthony Pogodzinski, Eau Claire North; Henk Boese, Eau Claire Memorial. Quarterback—Tyler Werner, Menomonie. Running Back—Hunter Danielson, Hudson; Tyler Bohland, Chi-Hi; Carter Fonger, Superior. Receiver—Brady Herbst, Superior; Tyler Stubbendick, Hudson. Tight End—Ben Carani, Chi-Hi.

Second Team Defense

Defensive Back—Jack Erickson, Hudson; Will Schorr, Superior; Ethan Van Grunsven, Eau Claire Memorial. Defensive Lineman—Aiden Ferguson, Rice Lake; Tyson Tomesh, Rice Lake; Brady Herbst, Superior. Linebacker—Austin Mueller, River Falls; Caden Stone, Superior; Cody Kurki, Superior; Riley Huppert, River Falls; Garin Garlie, Eau Claire Memorial.

Second Team Special Teams

Punter—Tyson Tomesh, Rice Lake. Specialty—Jack Piper, Eau Claire Memorial. Kicker—Dan Zeuli, Hudson.

