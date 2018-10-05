EAU CLAIRE — No late-game heroics were needed this time at Carson Park.
The Chi-Hi football team came out strong and closed the deal on Friday in a 42-6 victory over Eau Claire North, scoring 35 points in the first 12 minutes and six seconds of the contest.
Chi-Hi (4-4, 2-4) scored on its second play from scrimmage as Matt Pomietlo found the end zone four times in the first quarter plus of the contest while Garrett Mikula recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a score as the Cardinals dispatched the winless Huskies (0-8, 0-6).
The season's second trip to Carson Park ended as the first did, with a win. But this one came in a different way after the Cardinals rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat Eau Claire Memorial in double overtime 67-65 on Sept. 14. The win gave the Cardinals a season sweep of victories at Carson Park for the second time in three seasons.
Chi-Hi was all but eliminated from playoff contention last week with a 34-21 loss to River Falls, but in the week leading up to Friday's contest Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said he expected his team to be focused and motivated entering the game with the Huskies and the coach's words proved correct.
"We've had a couple of rough weeks," Raykovich said. "We've got high-class, high-character kids and I said it last week they deserved to win last week and I think they took out a little frustration tonight and I'm happy for them."
After Keyton Solberg returned the opening kickoff to the Chi-Hi 43-yard line, Pomietlo and the Cardinals wasted no time finding the end zone. Pomietlo opened the game with a four-yard run, then broke free for a 53-yard score on his second carry to stake his team to an almost immediate lead. The Cardinals scored on each of their first four offensive drives, all on Pomietlo touchdown runs. The senior running back added scores from 18, 38 and 14 yards on his final three carries of the contest. Pomietlo finished with 127 on five carries in a short but effective night's work.
The Chi-Hi offense got the ball back frequently thanks to a dominant defense that held the Huskies to just 104 yards for the contest. The Huskies opened the game with an 11-yard run from Charlie Wolter, a play that would be the team's longest from scrimmage until the second half. The defense followed by forcing a Husky punt, then after Pomietlo's second touchdown forced a three-and-out with the Cardinal special teams unit coming up with a big play. Chi-Hi blocked the ensuing punt attempt and Garrett Mikula scooped and scored to push the Cardinal lead to 20-0 just 4:27 into the contest.
"I don't think we did anything different than we normally do," Raykovich said of the hot start. "I'll tell you one thing we did, we didn't put the ball on the ground. Number two we didn't have any penalties and that's what has been bugging us the whole year."
Another Eau Claire North three-and-out quickly turned into points on Pomietlo's third scoring run of the game. Eau Claire North moved into Chi-Hi territory on the next possession, but on fourth-and-four the Cardinal defense forced a fumble and Rico DeLeon pounced on the loose ball. Chi-Hi would quickly move down the field, capping the drive on the first play of the second quarter with Pomietlo's 14-yard scoring run.
What followed on the conversion attempt showed just how well things were going for the Cardinals on Friday night. Holder Dane Weiland turned what looked like an easily-blocked PAT attempt after a tough snap and hold into points when he bought time and his pass went into a crowd but found the arms of Ben Carani for the two-point conversion, pushing the Chi-Hi lead to 35-0 just four seconds in the the second quarter.
From there many of the Cardinal starters saw little action the rest of the way as Chi-Hi went into its bench with many younger players seeing significant time on the field.
Joe Forster capped the scoring for the Cardinals on the team's first drive of the second half when he plowed into the end zone from five yards out to extend the lead to 42-0 in the third. Eau Claire North's Taylor Ellis scored with 10:47 to go for the Huskies.
Ben Steinmetz ran for 66 yards and Tyler Bohland added 63 in the win as the Cardinals piled up 368 rushing yards between 10 different ballcarriers.
Chi-Hi returns to Dorais Field next Friday to close the season against Hudson, a team tied for first place in the conference standings with River Falls after the Raiders beat Eau Claire Memorial 41-23 on Friday.
"I said earlier we have high-character kids. We have kids that love each other and love the game. Unfortunately they have one week left. I don't think we're going to have to say too much," Raykovich said of facing Hudson. "They'll be ready."
