Prep Football: Chi-Hi seeks quick start against fast, athletic New Richmond squad

The Chi-Hi football team has a pretty good idea of what to expect this Friday when New Richmond comes to town for a Big Rivers Conference contest at Dorais Field.
Speed and athleticism.
The Tigers offer plenty of both and that has the attention of Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich and his team.
“They’re very athletic. Very athletic,” Raykovich said of New Richmond. “Their skill people are not very big but they’re really quick. A really quick team.”
New Richmond will enter Friday’s game with two weeks off since its last contest, a 34-14 loss at Hudson on Oct. 9. The Tigers were scheduled to play River Falls last Friday but the game was canceled for COVID-19 related reasons. A 28-27 victory over Rice Lake to open the season welcomed the Tigers back to the Big Rivers — a league the Tigers competed in around the turn of the century until leaving in 2002 — before losses to Menomonie (42-0) and Hudson.
“That’s kind of their thing. Their thing is to get outside,” Raykovich said of the New Richmond offense. “They’ve got a couple really small, really fast kids they want to get on the edge and get the ball in the end zone.”
Chi-Hi returns home following a 24-6 loss at Menomonie last week. The Cardinals outgained the Mustangs by more than 100 yards in the meeting, but two early touchdowns offensively for Menomonie along with a kickoff return for a score to start the second half put the Mustangs in front for good.
Chi-Hi’s defense has been stout thus far, currently second in Chippewa County in total yards allowed (231.3 yards per game) while boasting the county’s best rushing defense (125.8 YPG).
The first quarter has been the trouble spot thus far this fall for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi has been outscored 33-7 in the first 12 minutes of its first four games, compared to a cumulative 51-53 score in the second through fourth quarters.
Offensively the team has looked to the air more than in years past. Quarterback Brayden Warwick has completed 38 of 73 passes for 430 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions while Isaac Frenette has quickly emerged as a big-play threat through the air with a team-best 19 catches for 268 yards and two scores.
Running back Ben Steinmetz has 220 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 51 carries through four games.
“We’ve got to get control of the game early. The biggest thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to score more,” Raykovich said. “Our defense has been playing real well and our offense just needs to put more points on the board.”
Friday also represents the final Big Rivers Conference game of the season for the Cardinals and as of now, the program’s last home game. Chi-Hi recently added a road nonconference contest at Marshfield for Oct. 30 and both of the team’s wins this season have come on its home turf.
Both of those wins were by a combined five points, so a strong start could go a long way to making sure it doesn’t come down to the final minutes like the wins over Hudson and Rice Lake did.
“It’s football. It’s not a one-or-two-play game,”Raykovich said. “Every snap has got to be done and done as well as you can and hopefully at the end of the game it doesn’t come down to one or two plays.”
Friday’s game will be the first time in nearly two decades the Cardinals and Tigers have matched up on the gridiron. Chi-Hi won the last meeting 59-19 in 2001 and overall has dominated the all-time series with a 13-3-1 advantage dating back to 1895, the second season on record for the Chi-Hi program when the Cardinals earned a 20-0 win nearly 124 years to the day of Friday’s game on Oct. 24, 1896.
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!