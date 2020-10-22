Prep Football: Chi-Hi seeks quick start against fast, athletic New Richmond squad

The Chi-Hi football team has a pretty good idea of what to expect this Friday when New Richmond comes to town for a Big Rivers Conference contest at Dorais Field.

Speed and athleticism.

The Tigers offer plenty of both and that has the attention of Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich and his team.

“They’re very athletic. Very athletic,” Raykovich said of New Richmond. “Their skill people are not very big but they’re really quick. A really quick team.”

New Richmond will enter Friday’s game with two weeks off since its last contest, a 34-14 loss at Hudson on Oct. 9. The Tigers were scheduled to play River Falls last Friday but the game was canceled for COVID-19 related reasons. A 28-27 victory over Rice Lake to open the season welcomed the Tigers back to the Big Rivers — a league the Tigers competed in around the turn of the century until leaving in 2002 — before losses to Menomonie (42-0) and Hudson.

“That’s kind of their thing. Their thing is to get outside,” Raykovich said of the New Richmond offense. “They’ve got a couple really small, really fast kids they want to get on the edge and get the ball in the end zone.”