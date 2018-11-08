Chi-Hi senior defensive lineman Rico DeLeon has been named the Region 1 Large schools Defensive Player of the Year, according to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as the organization released its all-region teams on Thursday.
DeLeon was also chosen as an all-region pick at defensive line. Chi-Hi senior running back Matt Pomietlo was also an all-region selection.
Bloomer senior offensive lineman Jayzson Thompson and defensive lineman/tight end Bradley Sarauer were each honored as all-region picks among Region 1 Small schools.
All-state selections by the organization will be announced next Monday.
