The Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd prep football teams have each earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All-State honors.
To earn the honor, all teams must have at least five seniors on the team with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.33. Chi-Hi had 26 seniors and a cumulative 3.469 GPA while Stanley-Boyd's 12 seniors had a 3.53 GPA.
Individually each team had WFCA Academic All-State honorees with seniors varsity letterwinners that had cumulative GPA's of at least 3.75. Luke Franz, Will Butak, Joe Forster, Grant Crank and Nathan Makuck earned the honor for Chi-Hi, as did LJ Schmelzer, Clayton Carlson, Tristan Harris, Cole Wozniak, Ben Milas and Bryce Lingen for Stanley-Boyd.
