The Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd football teams received votes in the latest Associated Press state football poll.

The Cardinals (2-0) received a vote in the Large Division poll while the Orioles (2-0) received a vote in the Small Division poll.

Both teams had their respective conferences well represented in the rankings. Hudson and Rice Lake from the Big Rivers Conference made the rankings, as did Eau Claire Regis and Spencer/Marshfield Columbus from the Cloverbelt. Rice Lake was tenth in the Medium Division and Hudson received votes in the Large Division poll. Regis was eighth in the Small Division rankings and Spencer/Columbus received votes in the Medium Division poll.

Fond du Lac (Large Division), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (Medium Division) and Fond du Lac Saint Mary's Springs (Small Division) were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions.

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Fond du Lac (8)2-0891
2. Brookfield Central2-0723
2. Waunakee (1)2-0722
4. Kimberly1-1624
5. Muskego2-0565
6. Franklin2-0356
7. Bay Port2-02610
(tie)Marquette University2-0267
9. Neenah2-020NR
10. Monona Grove2-09NR
(tie) Mequon Homestead2-09NR

Others receiving votes: Verona Area 7. Madison Memorial 5. Hudson 3. Appleton North 2. Chippewa Falls 1. Menasha 1.

Medium Division (301-899)
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8)2-0891
2. Mount Horeb-Barneveld2-0653
3. Lodi2-064T5
4. St. Croix Central2-0624
5. New Berlin Eisenhower2-046T5
6. Green Bay Notre Dame2-0418
7. Amherst1-1362
(tie)Racine St. Catherine's (1)2-0367
9. Lakeside Lutheran2-01410
10. Rice Lake2-0139

Others receiving votes: West De Pere 7. Little Chute 6. Berlin 6. Kewaskum 6. Omro 3. Spencer-Marshfield Columbus 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Fond du Lac Springs(9)2-0901
2. Bangor2-0712
3. Lake Country Lutheran2-0623
4. Edgar2-0594
5. Iola-Scandinavia2-0565
6. Black Hawk2-0446
7. Racine Lutheran2-0337
8. Eau Claire Regis2-0238
9. Grantsburg2-0179
10. Fall River2-01610

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 6. Dodgeland 4. Pecatonica-Argyle 4. Johnson Creek 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 2. Belleville 2. Randolph 1. Stanley-Boyd 1. Abbotsford 1.

