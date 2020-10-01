Prep Football: Chi-Hi welcomes Hudson for home opener

The Chi-Hi football team’s first taste of varsity action brought positives and negatives.
The Cardinals hung tough with a stout River Falls team and limited the Wildcats to just one score after halftime in a 23-8 victory. But Chi-Hi also had its fair share of struggles, being held out of the end zone in the first half and putting up 123 yards of total offense in the opening week defeat.
But beyond anything a statistic can show, Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich felt his team looked tentative in its opener — especially after a promising first drive on offense moved deep into River Falls territory before ending with a turnover.
“Things would’ve been a lot of different if we would’ve scored on that first drive,” Raykovich said. “We went right down the field on them and then I think (it) set in their heads that they couldn’t do it again. Being the first drive, the first contact versus other colored jerseys they didn’t find success and I didn’t think they responded quite like they should have.”
Chi-Hi will get the chance to clean up those miscues this Friday when the Cardinals host Hudson at Dorais Field in the team’s home opener. The Raiders earned a big win in week one, defeating Menomonie 30-23. Hudson graduated many key contributors from last year’s Division 1 playoff qualifier, but also brings back its fair share of playmakers.
Running back Hunter Danielson was a second team All-Big Rivers Conference selection as a junior in 2019 and leads a Hudson squad with plenty of playmakers.
“They’re exceptional, they really are,” Raykovich said of Hudson. “They’re fast, they’re big. They’ve got a couple D-I (college) players that are being recruited by D-I. They’ve had D-I offers. It’s going to be a heck of a battle for us, I’ll tell you that.”
Ben Steinmetz ran for 98 yards including a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter of last week’s game. Chi-Hi was outgained in total yardage in the opener, but did hold the Wildcats under 300 yards of total offense.
The last two years, the matchup between the Cardinals and Raiders was played in the regular season finale. On both occasions, the Cardinals won, helping the team earn playoff berths. Danielson ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s 29-25 Chi-Hi victory where the Raiders outgained the Cardinals by a 312-277 yardage differential, but Chi-Hi overcame a 17-14 deficit after the third quarter to find the end zone with 27 seconds left to grab the win.
“They’re good. They’ve got a lot of returners back,” Raykovich said of Hudson. “They have a lot of kids that never played in the first game. They’re the real deal. They’re one of the top teams in the state.”
The Cardinals have less time to iron things out with just a five-game Big Rivers schedule this year and whatever nonconference games happen at the end of the season. Currently, the Cardinals are scheduled to host Holmen on Oct. 30 and could play an additional game a week later.
But improvement is going to have to come from on-field reps and moving away from thinking about what they want to happen and simply just making it happen.
“There is no time for thinking about it,” Raykovich said. “It’s time to get busy and get it done.”
Chi-Hi holds a 28-13 lead in the all-time series with the Cardinals winning the last two matchups.
The first matchup in the series took place on Oct. 14, 1922 and was a 32-0 victory for Chi-Hi. The Cardinals won the first nine games of the series before Hudson scored a 34-7 win on Sept. 15, 1989.
