Prep Football: Chi-Hi welcomes Hudson for home opener

The Chi-Hi football team’s first taste of varsity action brought positives and negatives.

The Cardinals hung tough with a stout River Falls team and limited the Wildcats to just one score after halftime in a 23-8 victory. But Chi-Hi also had its fair share of struggles, being held out of the end zone in the first half and putting up 123 yards of total offense in the opening week defeat.

But beyond anything a statistic can show, Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich felt his team looked tentative in its opener — especially after a promising first drive on offense moved deep into River Falls territory before ending with a turnover.

“Things would’ve been a lot of different if we would’ve scored on that first drive,” Raykovich said. “We went right down the field on them and then I think (it) set in their heads that they couldn’t do it again. Being the first drive, the first contact versus other colored jerseys they didn’t find success and I didn’t think they responded quite like they should have.”