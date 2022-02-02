Prep Football: Chi-Hi's Petska signs to play collegiately at Augustana University

Bryant Petska had a lot of things to consider when he pondered his collegiate goals.

But the Chi-Hi senior was happy when he found everything he needed in one place.

Petska signed his letter of intent Wednesday to continue playing football at the college level with Augustana University, a Division II program in Sioux Falls, S.D. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Petska joins an Augie program that finished tied for first in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's South Division standings in 2021 after a 9-3 season.

In addition to his stellar work on the gridiron, Petska also excels in the classroom and in music and found a place to belong in Sioux Falls.

“The community is super supportive," Petska said. "Augustana has one of the best coaching staffs around in the NSIC and knowing that their community at Augustana is so amazing I just felt love from the first time.”

Petska said he first started meeting with Augustana in February 2021 and was offered in August of the same year before giving his verbal commitment one month later.

Augustana has a Big Rivers Conference presence on the roster with Rice Lake graduates Parker and Peyton Buckley and Menomonie grad DeVauntaye Parker on the roster last season for coach Jerry Olszewski as the Augies won their first NSIC championship in 60 years.

Petska brings an accomplished prep resume on the gridiron to Augustana as a two-time Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region selection, two-time All-Chippewa County first team honoree, WFCA Large Schools All-State honorable mention as a junior and a All-Big Rivers Conference first team selection as a senior.

Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich called Petska 'the real deal'.

“It ties into his academics that he’s just so smart that blocking schemes, rules, techniques, etc., he’s one of those athletes you don't have to tell a hundred times," Raykovich said of Petska. "You tell him one time and it’s done.”

As Petska heads for Sioux Falls in the fall, he's keeping his academic goals as high as his football ones and likes the coaching staff with the Augies also aims to play at a high level.

“They’re committed to their players, they’re committed to their students and their studies and their futures," Petska said. "Augustana has all the right components and I wanted to join a program that had that.”

Chi-Hi finished 8-3 last fall — the most wins in a season for the program since 2015 — and advanced to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs after earning a 22-21 overtime win at Stevens Point in the first round. Petska was a three-year starter for the Cardinals and said his time in the program as well as in Chippewa Falls has helped prepare him for the next step.

“It prepared me exponentially. I wouldn’t have rather grown up anywhere else," Petska said. "I love Chippewa Falls, I will always cherish it. Being a Cardinal really strengthened my aspirations and stuff like that. Having our academics here, our music here and of course our sports it’s just been amazing. I’ll always cherish Chippewa Falls, even when I’m not at home.”

Petska is the second member of this past season's offensive line to make a commitment to join an NSIC program. Mason Goettl gave his commitment recently to play at Winona State University.

With his commitment to academics and athletics, Raykovich said Petska is the type of student athlete he hopes younger Cardinals pay attention to.

“He’s a good role model and if they use his recipe they’ll be successful," Raykovich said.

