Prep Football: Chi-Hi's Veterans Appreciation Night returns Friday for contest versus Menomonie

The Chi-Hi football team is expanding its collection time period as a part of this year’s Veterans Appreciation festivities.

The Cardinals will be hosting the program’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night as a part of Friday’s home contest against Menomonie at Dorais Field in a battle of unbeaten squads. All veterans are invited to the game and will receive free admission and be recognized prior to the game on the field and stand on the goal line during the national anthem.

“It gets bigger every year and I’m glad it is,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of the event. “Our kids are excited about it. Think about it – we’re playing Menomonie, it’s Veterans Appreciation Night at home. Does it get any better than that?”

Another big part of the festivities over the year has been the program’s clothing drive as the team and families take in donations of new or gently used winter clothing items for The Hands Foundation.

This year those wanting to donate will have more opportunities than in previous years with the clothing drive lasting throughout the month of September.