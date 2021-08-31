Prep Football: Chi-Hi's Veterans Appreciation Night returns Friday for contest versus Menomonie

The Chi-Hi football team is expanding its collection time period as a part of this year’s Veterans Appreciation festivities.
The Cardinals will be hosting the program’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night as a part of Friday’s home contest against Menomonie at Dorais Field in a battle of unbeaten squads. All veterans are invited to the game and will receive free admission and be recognized prior to the game on the field and stand on the goal line during the national anthem.
“It gets bigger every year and I’m glad it is,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of the event. “Our kids are excited about it. Think about it – we’re playing Menomonie, it’s Veterans Appreciation Night at home. Does it get any better than that?”
Another big part of the festivities over the year has been the program’s clothing drive as the team and families take in donations of new or gently used winter clothing items for The Hands Foundation.
This year those wanting to donate will have more opportunities than in previous years with the clothing drive lasting throughout the month of September.
Donations can be dropped off at both Jacobson’s Hardware locations in Chippewa Falls (111 W. Columbia St. and 17168 County Highway J) beginning Wednesday and all throughout September. There will also be drop-off bins at the entrance of Dorais Field an hour before kickoff for all freshmen (Sept. 2, Sept. 16 and Sept. 30), junior varsity (Sept. 13 and Sept. 27) and varsity (Sept. 3, Sept. 17 and Oct. 1) home games.
The Hands Foundation is seeking donations of winter boots, large long johns, large warm coats, undergarments, sweatshirts/hoodies, hats and gloves, cotton or wool socks and personal hygiene items to be distributed to homeless veterans in the area.
Friday’s game will also feature the team’s ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser between quarters in the stands as well as what Raykovich called ‘a few surprises people will like’. The team’s 2019 ‘Miracle Minute’ efforts during halftime of their Veterans Appreciation Night contest against Eau Claire Memorial raised more than $2,500.
“It will be a must-see event,” Raykovich said.