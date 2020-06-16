Prep Football: Cloverbelt Conference looks to retain strength amid turnover of teams from realignment

“I think our league is going to stay a very competitive league,” Eau Claire Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “The Cloverbelt going back many, many years has always been one of the strongest small-school leagues and I think it will continue to be a strong league. I think it’s going to continue to produce teams that make deep runs into the playoffs.”

The news faces in the league bring recent success to the table. Mondovi is fresh off a trip to the Division 6 semifinals where the Buffaloes fell to eventual state champion Fond Du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, who edged Eau Claire Regis 7-0 in the title game. Durand has qualified for the playoffs in four of the last five seasons while Elk Mound has advanced to the playoffs five years in a row.

“You look at other schools that have went to other conferences and we’re going to a really, really good football conference from top to bottom so now we have to compete and our kids know that,” Lew said. “We’ve talked about that the level, we’ve just jumped and in order for us to compete and in order for us to be a better football program we’re going to have to find another level to play at every week and that starts with preparing – preparing all year long, preparing in the summer, preparing mentally to play in a conference that is from top to bottom so, so strong in football right now.”