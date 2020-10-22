Prep Football: 'Dangerous' Lake Holcombe/Cornell squad back on track following challenging beginning of season

It wasn’t the start to the year the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team was looking for.
But after a pair of lopsided defeats, the Knights have fought back to the .500 mark and enter this Friday’s home matchup with Flambeau feeling good about where they can go over the course of the next few weeks.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell entered the season with some key returners back from 2019’s 5-5 squad that finished tied for second in the Lakeland Conference standings. First-year Knights coach Brandon Baldry believed many players from the program’s large sophomore class were ready to step into significant roles to build around the veterans.
But the first and second games of the year proved to be difficult as the Knights battled sturdy foes and other factors in a pair of sizable defeats to Hurley (39-6) and Grantsburg (65-13). Losses to the Northstars and Pirates are nothing to scoff at as those two teams are unbeaten in league play and will battle for first place in the conference this Friday in Grantsburg.
Even still, Baldry and the Knights also want to be a factor in the league championship race so those defeats were disappointing.
“It was kind of an eye opener to us to realize we needed to make changes,” Baldry said.
The team had COVID-19 related concerns as well as injuries, forcing Baldry to depend on that group of sophomores more in recent weeks and the youngsters have been up to the task in victories over Ladysmith and Webster.
“We’ve been having to rely on them the last two weeks,” Baldry said of the team’s youngsters. “We’ve started them from d-end to tight end to fullback. They’ve fortified…the sophomores have started to play for us each week, especially last week.”
The most recent victory came in come-from-behind fashion with a 28-26 win at Webster. The Knights came out strong by scoring on their opening drive of the game on Tate Sauerwein’s 15-yard touchdown run before the defense got a stop. But from there the rest of the first half was a nightmare as the Tigers scored the final 26 points of the half to take a 26-8 lead into the locker room.
Baldry and his staff challenged the players at halftime, telling them to trust each other and the defensive plan assistant coach Troy Story had put together. The defense came to life after the break, forcing four turnovers and blocking two punts.
“Coach (Troy) Story, we had a gameplan going in with him and he had a defensive scheme and we did not execute it the way we should have in the first half and second half was a different story,” Baldry said.
The offense did its part as well with Sauerwein adding two touchdown runs and Colton Minnick scoring on a two-yard score as Lake Holcombe/Cornell found the end zone on its first three drives of the third quarter to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The reigning Chippewa County Player of the Year Sauerwein has put together a stellar start to his senior season with 687 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging more than eight yards per carry. That yardage total is fourth in the state through four games according to WisSports.net.
But ultimately Baldry said success for the Knights would come from the team getting significant contributions from more than one or two players, a message the team has taken to heart in recent weeks.
Baldry worked as an assistant coach on the Lake Holcombe/Cornell staff under Story before taking over the program prior to this year when Story stepped away. Baldry kept in close contact with Story amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with assistant coaches hard to find Story agreed to return as an assistant coach, something Baldry said has been a blessing for the team.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell stays at home the next two weeks by hosting Flambeau and Rib Lake/Prentice (Oct. 30) before closing the regular season at Unity (Nov. 6).
As of now, any sort of possible plan for postseason play is unclear. But if there ends up being extra games to be had, Baldry and his Knights want to be in the best possible position for them and believes his squad is a ‘dangerous’ one given what it has already fought through.
“Our goal is to be 5-2 (and) to make the playoffs if possible,” Baldry said. “We know that what we’ve gone through the past two weeks with personnel and being down in such a big hole last week and being able to battle back has been a good thing for us.
“We know that we have underclassmen that are able to step up and we know that if our back is against the wall we can fight through it.”
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
