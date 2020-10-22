Prep Football: 'Dangerous' Lake Holcombe/Cornell squad back on track following challenging beginning of season

The reigning Chippewa County Player of the Year Sauerwein has put together a stellar start to his senior season with 687 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging more than eight yards per carry. That yardage total is fourth in the state through four games according to WisSports.net.

+3 Prep Football Notebook: Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn overcome double-digit deficits for victories The Lake Holcombe/Cornell and New Auburn football teams overcame double-digit deficits to earn wins as part of a busy week four of action.

But ultimately Baldry said success for the Knights would come from the team getting significant contributions from more than one or two players, a message the team has taken to heart in recent weeks.

Baldry worked as an assistant coach on the Lake Holcombe/Cornell staff under Story before taking over the program prior to this year when Story stepped away. Baldry kept in close contact with Story amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with assistant coaches hard to find Story agreed to return as an assistant coach, something Baldry said has been a blessing for the team.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell stays at home the next two weeks by hosting Flambeau and Rib Lake/Prentice (Oct. 30) before closing the regular season at Unity (Nov. 6).

As of now, any sort of possible plan for postseason play is unclear. But if there ends up being extra games to be had, Baldry and his Knights want to be in the best possible position for them and believes his squad is a ‘dangerous’ one given what it has already fought through.