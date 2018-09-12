Finding the end zone hasn’t been an issue for the Bloomer and Northwestern football teams this season.
And as the Blackhawks and Tigers prepare to meet in a high-profile Heart O’North Conference matchup of unbeatens on Friday in Bloomer, the difference may come down to which team’s defense can bend but not break more often.
Northwestern (4-0, 2-0) is coming off a 56-6 rout of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and has run for more than 1,400 yards through four games, according to WisSports.net. Running back Reagan Ruffi has been the primary ballcarrier so far, tallying 698 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 10 yards per carry.
“They’re just well coached. They’re extremely physical,” Bloomer coach John Post said of Northwestern. “I know Ruffi is a phenomenal running back. They have all the pieces of the puzzle. All teams have weaknesses, but what stands out is they’ve always been a solid team.”
Fellow senior running back Trevor Janowicz has 285 yards and three touchdowns. Northwestern has scored at least 38 points in each victory.
Bloomer (4-0, 2-0) offers a prolific offense of its own, led by quarterback Zach Ruf and running back Caleb Ruf. Zach Ruf leads Chippewa County in passing (547 passing yards, three touchdowns) and rushing (497 rushing yards, 10 TDs) while Caleb Ruf is third in ground yards (379) despite missing last week’s 46-20 win over Ladysmith with a sprained ankle. In his absence, Leif Iverson ran for 75 yards and scored four total touchdowns and Tucker Kempe added 67 yards. Post said Ruf has been going through workouts this week but will not play his standout running back unless he is 100 percent healthy.
All that firepower for both teams means points may not be at a premium in Friday’s showdown. But it does mean the team that can get some stops and maybe force a few turnovers could have a big leg up in winning the contest.
“They can score, as can we and we’re going to see who can stop who,” Post said.
Senior Bradley Sarauer said for the defense to be successful, all 11 players need to be in sync as they seek to slow down the Tigers.
“We’re just going to need to communicate really well and make sure everyone is on the same page,” Sarauer said.
Senior linebacker Elijah Prill added that communication and success starts up front for the Blackhawks.
“When our big guys up front play well it makes everybody else play well and we just follow them,” Prill said. “If they stay down and plug up the holes the linebackers make the plays and if it gets past them linebackers, safeties can make the plays too.”
This isn’t the first matchup of heavy importance between Bloomer and Northwestern, nor will it be the last. The Blackhawks and Tigers have combined to win 37 Heart O’North Conference titles in the league’s first 81 seasons overall.
As the two teams prepare to meet for the 42nd time, the series is about as close as can be with the Blackhawks holding a tight 21-20 advantage. Overall Bloomer has won six of the previous eight meetings, including a 30-16 win last year but Northwestern won their conference matchups in 2015 and 2016. An all-time series that dates back to 1974 has had plenty of big matchups over the years and Friday’s showdown is the latest.
“It’s a nice group of kids we have. We have kids that play hard, try to improve and kids that work hard,” Post said of his team. “If there are teams that are better than us and beat us, as I always say hats off to them. We’re going to be best team we can on the field Friday and I know on Friday night when 7 o’clock hits I really can’t do much more than put kids in positions.
“They’ve got to make plays. I always say the horses are in the barn by Thursday night. We turn them loose Friday and put our gameplan into action and hopefully did our homework.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.