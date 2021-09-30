Prep Football: Defenses in the spotlight as McDonell heads for New Auburn

The McDonell football team’s run defense is much improved from recent years.

But that defense will be tested in a big way over the next three weeks beginning Friday when the unbeaten Macks head for New Auburn to battle the Trojans in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup.

McDonell (5-0, 2-0) posted its first eight-man shutout last Friday with a 56-0 win over Alma Center Lincoln at Dorais Field, holding the pass-heavy Hornets to just 60 yards of total offense in the win. The Macks expect to see a much bigger test on the ground with a New Auburn team coming off a 530-yard rushing effort in last Friday’s 54-48 overtime loss at Phillips.

“New Auburn’s a team that likes to run the football,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “They’ve been doing it a few years now and doing it pretty well. This year especially the last two or three games they’ve figured out their offense. It looks like they’re putting up a lot of points and they’re pretty dangerous running the football.”

Matt Elmhorst had a game-high 205 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries last Friday while Ethan Lotts (136 rushing yards), Braden Johnson (130 rushing yards) and Triton Robey (53 rushing yards) had success as well for the Trojans.

“It was a good game,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said of the matchup against the one-loss Loggers. “I feel that looking back (and) watching the film we should’ve won the game. We came off slow, gave them a couple quick scores off of big plays and that’s pretty much all they had all game was just big plays. We’d shut them down, shut them down and then we’d give up a big play.”

New Auburn (1-3, 0-2) trailed by 18 in the third quarter but Johnson’s 60-yard kickoff return for a score with 34 seconds left tied the game before an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt. Overall the Trojans were just 2-for-7 on two-point conversions in regulation before falling in overtime.

Moving the ball hasn’t been an issue for the Trojans this season. Even in lopsided losses at Wausau Newman and Gilman, North said New Auburn has been able to move the ball down the field before drives sputtered out near the end zone.

McDonell has leaned more on its running game in recent weeks, rushing for 233 yards and four scores in the win over Alma Center Lincoln after running for a season-high 357 yards in a 36-30 win over Northwood/Solon Springs on Sept. 18. North knows the Macks can put up points quickly through the air and on the ground and said his Trojans need to limit the big plays that have hurt them in recent losses to conference leaders Gilman and Phillips.

“McDonell is our next big team that’s doing really well this year,” North said. “I think looking at film we can be very competitive and as long as we don’t give them points it should be a good game.”

New Auburn’s first three conference games have all come against the league’s top three teams while the Macks are now entering their stretch of the season against the league heavyweights. McDonell, Gilman and Phillips are each tied atop the conference with 2-0 league records with three games left.

“We’re going to be tested this last part of the schedule,” Cox said. “We feel that we’re in a position where we can stop teams from running the ball that effectively but we’ve got to go out there and prove it against teams that are able to do so.”

Last year’s 50-8 victory for McDonell over New Auburn at Dorais Field was the first-ever meeting between the two Chippewa County programs on the gridiron.

“I’m hoping that we can continue on with an offense that puts points on the board and a defense can step it up to the next level and stop points getting put on the board,” North said.

