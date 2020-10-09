Prep Football: Defensive stand on tying two-point conversion attempt helps Chi-Hi hold off Rice Lake

It always good when a prep football team can learn a valuable lesson in a victory.
A young but growing Chi-Hi squad learned Friday evening that a game is never over until the final whistle blows.
Rice Lake cut a 21-point deficit to two in the final minute before the Cardinals defense made a crucial stand on a two-point conversion attempt to help seal a 27-25 victory for Chi-Hi at Dorais Field.
"It's a funny game," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "It got kind of bogged down there in the second half. I think the kids thought that we've got this thing in the bag and Rice Lake they fight, they play football and they came back. They made a game of it."
Chi-Hi (2-1, 2-1) grabbed a 27-6 advantage with 10:27 left on a field goal by Jack Meyer from 25 yards out. But the Warriors (0-3) would score on their final three possessions with a 9-yard touchdown run from Zack Fisher, 13-yard connection from Cole Fenske to Alex Belongia and five-yard scoring run by Andrew Farm cutting the Cardinal lead to 27-25 with 27.7 seconds to go.
The Warriors lined up for the two-point conversion and went with a familiar triple option play out the shotgun, but the Cardinals defense stayed disciplined and brought down the quarterback Fenske out on the edge short of the goal line.
"Everybody did what they were supposed to do and if they wouldn't have, if they would've sucked in on that fullback dive and not taken the quarterback we'd be in overtime," Raykovich said.
Rice Lake's subsequent onside kick attempt would touch a Warrior player prior traveling to ten yards, giving the Cardinals the ball with one kneel down closing out the team's second win in a row.
"The kids relaxed and said the game's over and you can't do that. You can't do that, you've got to play the whole game and they've got to learn to that and that's going to be the lesson they're going to hear here," Raykovich said prior to addressing his team. "I'm sure that's what they're being told right now (by assistant coaches)."
The Cardinals never trailed in the game, scoring first when Collin Beaudette found the end zone on a four-yard touchdown run set up by a blocked punt to take a 7-0 lead. The Warriors quickly responded when Fenske found Belongia for their first scoring connection, the initial one of the 80-yard variety to close the gap to 7-6. Gavin Goodman returned a punt 35 yards for a second with 7:17 left in the second quarter and Brayden Warwick scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown in the final minute to send the Cardinals into halftime with a 21-6 lead.
Chi-Hi came out in the second half and put together a nearly eight-minute drive capped by a 23-yard field goal by Meyer, the first of his two in the second half. Reinhart Bromeisl's quarterback sack capped a three-and-out drive for the Warriors, giving the ball back to the Cardinals where they would again boot a field goal to take the 21-point lead with less than 11 minutes to go.
Rice Lake found the end zone on its next drive when Fisher found the end zone, then went back on offense when the Warriors recovered an onside kick. The Warriors trimmed the Chi-Hi advantage to one score at 27-19 on the second Fenske-to-Belognia score with 2:44 remaining.
The Cardinals had a chance to run the clock out but a penalty and a fumble resulted in a three-and-out, giving the Warriors the opportunity to tie. Rice Lake moved 60 yards in less than a minute and closed to within two on Farm's touchdown before the defense held the Warriors out of the end zone on the conversion attempt.
Warwick led the Cardinals with 67 rushing yards on 14 carries while throwing for 70 yards on 8-of-16 completions. Isaac Frenette caught five of those passes for 49 yards as Chi-Hi won its second game in a row by three points or fewer. The Cardinals defeated Hudson 17-14 a week ago at Dorais Field.
Farm and Fisher had 49 yards rushing apiece for the Warriors, who fell in a one-score contest for the third time in as many games. The Warriors outgained the Cardinals by a 275-191 margin in total yards, much of that coming in the final three drives of the game for Rice Lake.
"Every chance the kids get to play and we get a W, I'm happy," Raykovich said.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Friday at Menomonie to face the Mustangs.
