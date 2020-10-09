Prep Football: Defensive stand on tying two-point conversion attempt helps Chi-Hi hold off Rice Lake

Rice Lake's subsequent onside kick attempt would touch a Warrior player prior traveling to ten yards, giving the Cardinals the ball with one kneel down closing out the team's second win in a row.

"The kids relaxed and said the game's over and you can't do that. You can't do that, you've got to play the whole game and they've got to learn to that and that's going to be the lesson they're going to hear here," Raykovich said prior to addressing his team. "I'm sure that's what they're being told right now (by assistant coaches)."

The Cardinals never trailed in the game, scoring first when Collin Beaudette found the end zone on a four-yard touchdown run set up by a blocked punt to take a 7-0 lead. The Warriors quickly responded when Fenske found Belongia for their first scoring connection, the initial one of the 80-yard variety to close the gap to 7-6. Gavin Goodman returned a punt 35 yards for a second with 7:17 left in the second quarter and Brayden Warwick scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown in the final minute to send the Cardinals into halftime with a 21-6 lead.