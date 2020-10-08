Prep Football: Discipline the focus as Chi-Hi readies for Rice Lake's triple-option attack

All it takes is one small breakdown for something big to happen.
That’s the challenge of defending the triple option offense for the Chi-Hi football team this week as the Cardinals host Rice Lake on Friday at Dorais Field.
The Warriors (0-2, 0-2) have utilized the option style of offense under coach Dan Hill to great success as the smallest school in the Big Rivers Conference over the past several seasons.
“Rice Lake is a typical Rice Lake team. They’re not overly huge but they’re aggressive, they’re fast, they’re quick and they run their offense extremely well,” Raykovich said. “They’re the Army/Air Force offense of the Big Rivers Conference.”
Fullback Andrew Farm (463 rushing yards, according to WisSports.net) and quarterback Tristan Scheurer (248 rushing yards) had success on the ground last season for the Warriors.
“The reason you run that is because you’re depending on a 15, 16 (or) 17-year old kid not being disciplined enough to do his assignment every down on defense,” Raykovich said of the triple option. “When you don’t do your assignment that’s when they crack off a big one for a touchdown.”
Rice Lake enters Friday’s game coming off two tight losses in the first two weeks of the season. The Warriors were edged by New Richmond 28-27 on Sept. 25 before falling last Friday to River Falls 19-14.
“They could very easily be undefeated right now,” Raykovich said of Rice Lake. “Those games were right down to the wire, both of them.”
Chi-Hi (1-1, 1-1) is coming off a 17-14 come-from-behind victory over Hudson. The Cardinals trailed 14-0 in the second quarter before scoring the final 17 points of the game, taking the lead for good with six minutes and 20 seconds left in the game on Ben Steinmetz’s two-yard touchdown run.
The Chi-Hi football team trailed 14-0 in the second quarter, but scored the final 17 points of the game to earn a 17-14 win over state-ranked Hudson on Friday at Dorais Field.
The Cardinals were much sharper in their second game compared to a 23-8 loss at River Falls to start the season. Steinmetz had a team-high 79 yards rushing while quarterback Brayden Warwick connected on 7 of 11 passes for 109 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to Isaac Frenette.
“They were a lot better last week than we were week one but we’ve got a long way to go but I think we can get there,” Raykovich said of the offense.
Hudson scored twice in the first 17:53 of the game before the Chi-Hi defense stiffened, keeping the Raiders from adding any points the rest of the way and limiting Hudson to just four first downs in the second half. The win over Hudson vaulted the Cardinals to eighth in the latest WisSports.net Division 1 State Coaches Poll, the first time the program has been ranked since it was ranked seventh in the final Division 2 state rankings of the 2015 regular season.
Early on the Big Rivers has shown signs of being a balanced and competitive league from top to bottom as River Falls is the lone 2-0 team with four squads (Chi-Hi, Hudson, Menomonie and New Richmond) all one game back as the Wildcats play at Menomonie this week.
Chi-Hi and Rice Lake have split the last six meetings in the series. The Cardinals own a 42-31-1 advantage in the all-time series with Chi-Hi winning the first meeting between the two squads, a 23-0 win on Oct. 28, 1904.
