Prep Football: Discipline the focus as Chi-Hi readies for Rice Lake's triple-option attack

“They could very easily be undefeated right now,” Raykovich said of Rice Lake. “Those games were right down to the wire, both of them.”

Chi-Hi (1-1, 1-1) is coming off a 17-14 come-from-behind victory over Hudson. The Cardinals trailed 14-0 in the second quarter before scoring the final 17 points of the game, taking the lead for good with six minutes and 20 seconds left in the game on Ben Steinmetz’s two-yard touchdown run.

The Cardinals were much sharper in their second game compared to a 23-8 loss at River Falls to start the season. Steinmetz had a team-high 79 yards rushing while quarterback Brayden Warwick connected on 7 of 11 passes for 109 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to Isaac Frenette.

“They were a lot better last week than we were week one but we’ve got a long way to go but I think we can get there,” Raykovich said of the offense.

Hudson scored twice in the first 17:53 of the game before the Chi-Hi defense stiffened, keeping the Raiders from adding any points the rest of the way and limiting Hudson to just four first downs in the second half. The win over Hudson vaulted the Cardinals to eighth in the latest WisSports.net Division 1 State Coaches Poll, the first time the program has been ranked since it was ranked seventh in the final Division 2 state rankings of the 2015 regular season.