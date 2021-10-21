Prep Football Division 1 Playoffs: Chi-Hi faces aerial challenge with Stevens Point in first round

The Chi-Hi football team faces a challenge of a different kind this week as the Cardinals travel to Stevens Point to face the Panthers in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.

The Cardinals (7-2) earned a No. 5 seed in their playoff region and will face the No. 4 Panthers (7-2) for the first time since the 2006 postseason.

Stevens Point earned a share of the Valley Football Association conference championship during the regular season, splitting with Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids. The Panthers bring a potent and sizable squad to the table at Goerke Park for coach Michael Krenz.

“They’re big, they’re athletic, they’ve got an exceptional quarterback (and) good receivers," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "They’re a good Division 1 football team.”

The aforementioned quarterback is senior Riley Warzynski, a 6-foot-3 senior signal caller who put together a stellar regular season by completing 130-of-233 passes for 1,763 yards and 21 touchdowns against just three interceptions, according to WisSports.net. His passing yardage placed him 12th statewide for the regular season as he most recently threw for 169 yards and three scores in his team's 29-6 win over Marshfield last Friday. Warzynski is the conference's offensive player of the year.

“He will probably be the best throwing quarterback we see all year," Raykovich said of Warzynski.

Wide receivers Quinton Martin (24 receptions, 511 receiving yards, five touchdowns), Peyton Pumper (36 receptions, 406 yards, six touchdowns) and Danny Zdroik (22 receptions, 285 yards, six TDs) will put plenty of pressure on the back half of the Chi-Hi defense while running back Jaybreal Palbrach (521 rushing yards, three scores) keeps opposing teams honest in the running game.

This Friday's game will be the most pass-heavy opposition the Cardinals have faced so far, but the Cardinals defense has a been a strength throughout the season. Defensively Chi-Hi is allowing around 238 total yards per game including less than 100 through the air.

“Our defense has carried us the whole year and we’re going to have to – I don’t want to say depend on them – but they’ve got to do what we normally do and hope that our offense can come around," Raykovich said. "I think our offense is getting better but our strong point all year has been our defense.”

Chi-Hi has scored at least 20 points in four of its last five games including in last week's 20-14 win in Hudson to close the regular season. A 80-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Gavin Goodman helped with the point total in the win over the Raiders but the Cards have also found success on the ground with a varied approach of runners.

Running back Karson Bowe leads the team on the ground with 531 rushing yards and six touchdowns while fellow back Collin Beaudette has 237 yards. Owen Krista has seen more carries in addition to his defensive lineman duties in recent weeks and has 216 rushing yards and three scores while quarterback Brayden Warwick has run for 194 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Success for the offense on Friday could come down to not only finding ways to score points, but also to control the ball and limit the opportunities for the dangerous Panthers.

“We’ve got to help the defense out," Raykovich said. "We’ve got to hang onto the ball, we’ve got to put some long drives together. In essence what we’ve need to do is shorten the game.”

Stevens Point has won two of the three playoff meetings all-time with the Cardinals. The most recent meeting came on Nov. 3, 2006 when the Panthers earned a 47-20 win over the Cardinals in the Division 1 quarterfinals at Dorais Field. Chi-Hi scored a 41-36 win to open the Division 1 playoffs on Oct. 24, 2000 and Stevens Point won the first-ever postseason meeting with a 28-14 victory in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on Oct. 25, 1988.

Friday's winner advances to face the victor between top-seeded Kimberly and D.C. Everest next week. The Cardinals have already clinched the program's first winning season since 2015 and the team's highest playoff seed since Chi-Hi made a run to the Division 2 semifinals as a No. 3 seed in the same season.

“We’re extremely proud of these guys and what they’ve done and they definitely deserve to be in the playoffs," Raykovich said.

