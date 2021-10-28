Prep Football Division 1 Playoffs: Chi-Hi travels to unbeaten Kimberly for second round matchup

The further the prep football playoffs go, the tougher the challenges get.

The Chi-Hi football team is experiencing that once again this week and on the heels of an overtime at Stevens Point to start the Division 1 postseason, the Cardinals are on the road again with a second round trip to Kimberly to face the unbeaten Papermakers.

Kimberly (10-0) is perennially one of the premier programs in the state and this fall is no different as the Papermakers won the Fox Valley Association conference, earned a number one seed for the playoffs and were ranked second in the final WisSports.net Division 1 state coaches poll of the regular season.

“They’re very good,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Kimberly. “They’re very athletic, very strong, very successful team, very successful program. They’re strong at every position. They don’t have a weakness.”

Offensively the Papermakers have playmakers in all phases with quarterback Caden Pendleton (103-for-153, 1,490 passing yards and 13 touchdowns according to WisSports.net), running backs Colin Obermann (1,127 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns) and Blake Berry (563 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) and wide receivers Owen Pawlikowski (37 receptions, 700 yards and nine touchdowns) and Cam Wnek (43 receptions, 644 receiving yards and three touchdowns).

Kimberly’s defense has allowed more than 14 points just four times and has pitched three shutouts including a 40-0 blanking of D.C. Everest in last week’s playoff opener.

“We’re happy we’re playing them,” Raykovich said of Kimberly. “We’re in Division 1 and the further you go in the playoffs the tougher the competition and it doesn’t get much tougher than Kimberly.”

The Cardinals are coming off an emotional 22-21 overtime win at Stevens Point, a game Chi-Hi didn’t lead until Karson Bowe’s two-point conversion run in overtime gave his team the win. Chi-Hi’s defense limited standout Panthers quarterback Riley Warzynski to 170 passing yards and grabbed two interceptions while adding a fumble recovery on a muffed punt return attempt. Last Friday’s win was just the second time the Cardinals allowed more than 14 points in a game as the team prepares for another big test this week.

“It’s been that way all year for our defense,” Raykovich said of his defense, “they’ve eliminated big plays and I think if we do that our…our defense is obviously going to be one of the better ones they’ve faced.”

Offensively the Cardinals have started to pick up steam with the team scoring at least 20 points in five of its last six games including four straight. The passing game was a big part of last week’s victory as quarterback Brayden Warwick threw for a season-high 151 yards on 6-of-10 completions with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Judah Dunham late in the second quarter and a 25-yard scoring toss to Bowe in overtime. Bowe ran for 54 yards and a score on the ground as Chi-Hi had 128 rushing yards on 32 carries against the Panthers.

“We’re not that explosive team where we’ve got state sprinter type kids in the backfield and at wide receiver but if we can be methodic and limit mistakes we’ll be OK,” Raykovich said.

Chi-Hi is in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015 when the Cardinals made a push to the Division 2 semifinals. That year the Cardinals also played their second round game in Kimberly, but as a neutral site contest when Chi-Hi defeated Menasha 21-14. The only time the Cardinals and Papermakers have matched up on the gridiron came in 2018 when second-seeded Kimberly earned a 41-7 win over seventh-seeded Chi-Hi in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs as Kimberly advanced to the state title game.

Friday night’s winner moves on to the Division 1 quarterfinals to face the winner between seventh-seeded Neenah and third-seeded Appleton North next week.

