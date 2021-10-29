Prep Football Division 5 Playoffs: La Crosse Aquinas runs over Stanley-Boyd and into quarterfinals

LA CROSSE — They burst through holes in the line and ran over potential tacklers.

They reveled in the commitment to stripping away the flash and finesse of an incredibly efficient passing game and swapping it out for the physicality of a rushing attack.

Aquinas High School senior Joe Penchi and junior Calvin Hargrove flourished in the change of pace offered by their coaches and ran over Stanley-Boyd for a 47-8 WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff win at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday.

The Blugolds (11-0), who averaged 217 passing yards and nearly three passing touchdowns per game on the arm of Jackson Flottmeyer, rushed for 378 yards and scored five of their six touchdowns on the ground against the Orioles (7-4).

That gives top-seeded Aquinas a quarterfinal home game against sixth-seeded St. Croix Falls (7-4) on Nov. 5.

"Run the ball down their throat," said Penchi, whose team entered the game averaging 122 rushing yards per game. "That was the game plan. We passed a little bit, but we wanted to run the ball tonight and did it."

That attack started with sophomore David Malin, who gained 13 yards on his first two carries but left the game with an ankle injury after the second. That just unleashed Hargrove, who had 47 yards on his first seven carries and finished the Blugolds' second possession with a 19-yard run on a fourth-and-1 snap.

"We knew they were a balanced team, and they ran the ball a lot against Spooner," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "It didn't surprise us, but we didn't tackle very well.

"They're a good football team, but we didn't play our best football, and you have to do that at this time of the season."

While Aquinas rushed for 170 against the Rails, it passed that number by halftime against the Orioles with center Kyle Keppel, guards Will Hansen and Riley Klar and tackles Preston Horihan and Shane Willenbring paving the way.

Hargrove finished with 134 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and Penchi added 166 and two scores — one a magnificent 80-yarder with a couple of broken tackles followed by a sprint down the sideline in the third quarter — on just eight carries.

All three of the Blugolds' touchdowns in the first half came on fourth-down plays.

Hargrove's first score was followed by Flottmeyer 14-yard pass to Quinn Miskowski on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter. That play was forced when Mike Karlen dropped Flottmeyer for a 7-yard loss on third down.

Flottmeyer, who carried six times for 27 yards and completed 10 of 13 passes for 85 yards and the touchdown, then made it 24-0 nothing by running the ball in from the 9 on fourth-and-1 with 3:51 left in the half.

The Aquinas defense stopped Stanley-Boyd's offense on downs three times and held Brady Potaczek, who entered the game with 50 catches for 933 yards and 12 touchdowns, without a catch with senior Chris Wilson the primary defender.

"Chris was great, and even through they weren't throwing the ball (Potaczek's) way, he was always ready," Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. "He kept coming off the field or yelling to us that (the Orioles) were setting something up for him and that he was ready for it."

Stanley-Boyd's offense was held to 152 total yards -- 87 rushing, 65 passing -- and eight first downs. The Orioles put together a 56-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout, and Carsen Hause completed a 4-yard pass to Cooper Nichols to reach the end zone ahead of a Logan Burzynski conversion run as the clock ran early in the fourth quarter.

Nichols ran for 42 yards on four carries and added five catches for 30 yards to lead the Orioles. Hause was 7-for-14 with 65 passing yards and Michael Karlen caught two passes for 29 yards.

While the Stanley-Boyd offense sputtered, Koenig said he thought opportunities to succeed were there.

"You probably can't tell, but we thought everything was there offensively," he said. "We were a half-step or a half-block away from a lot of big plays. We just didn't finish on plays tonight."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

