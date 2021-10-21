Prep Football Division 5 Playoffs: Quick athletes on display as Stanley-Boyd faces Arcadia

On the surface the Stanley-Boyd and Arcadia football teams share a few things in common.

Both programs are built around explosive athletes and have veteran coaches at the helm.

But the way the fifth-seeded Orioles and fourth-seeded Raiders go about doing things is different, making for an interesting styles clash as the two teams meet in a Division 5 first round playoff matchup on Friday evening in Arcadia.

Stanley-Boyd (6-3) secured a playoff berth with a 27-21 win at Elk Mound last Friday. Not counting the COVID-19 pandemic-altered 2020 season, the Orioles have qualified for the playoffs 10 times since 2010. But this year's route to the postseason was one of the program's most unique as the team has battled injury and illness. The Orioles were at less than 100 percent in a 47-20 loss to Durand on Sept. 3 and one week later had to forfeit a Cloverbelt Conference matchup with Fall Creek. But Stanley-Boyd has won four of five games since then, with the one loss being a 27-19 setback against Division 7 favorite Eau Claire Regis on Oct. 8.

The Orioles entered the final week of the regular season without a postseason berth clinched and had to earn it in come-from-behind fashion against the Mounders, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to flip a deficit into a victory.

“Elk Mound was a good football team and their record didn’t reflect how great of a game that was," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "I knew Coach (Dave) Lew would have them ready to go.”

2020 All-Cloverbelt Conference first team quarterback Carsen Hause returned to the lineup in the win, completing 24-of-35 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns while running for another.

“I don’t know that Carsen is 100 percent yet but we felt like we needed him to get in there for a couple reasons and he did a nice job and did enough to help us come out on top," Koenig said.

Arcadia (7-1) brings a formidable attack to the gridiron for coach Derek Updike. The Raiders ran and threw for at least 1,044 yards during the regular season, according to WisSports.net. Running back Ryan Sokup eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the regular season with 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns on just 145 carries. Quarterback Kaden Updike threw for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions while rushing for 279 yards and six scores.

Stanley-Boyd uses an up-tempo spread offense while Arcadia relies more on I-formation power and play action passes.

“They’re a good football team out of the Coulee Conference," Koenig said of Arcadia. "We did play them back in 2015 and although we are the same coaches, not the same players. They’re a good football team. They've got some good team speed, they have some good athletes led by the head coach’s son on both sides of the ball. We’re definitely going to have a challenge for us.”

The aforementioned previous matchup came in the third round of the Division 5 playoffs in 2015 where Arcadia scored a 34-18 victory over the Orioles. The all-time series between the teams is pretty lean with just five matchups since 1973. In addition to the playoff matchup six years ago, the two programs split four non-conference meetings from 1973-1998.

The winner of Friday's meeting moves on to the second round to face the winner of Coulee Conference champion La Crosse Aquinas and Spooner.

“We’re just trying to get healthy," Koenig said. "It’s not just Carsen, but a few other guys are beat up right now and hopefully they can be healthy and get better and we get a chance to play one more game because it’s fun to coach them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.