Prep Football Division 5 Playoffs: Stanley-Boyd regains big-play spark as team gets healthy

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team has built a reputation as a program that can score points quickly.

The Orioles have rediscovered that form as the team has gotten healthier in recent weeks and enters Friday’s Division 5 second round playoff matchup at top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas with momentum.

Stanley-Boyd (7-3) scored 21 points in the third quarter and 28 points in the second half overall of last week’s 35-18 playoff opening win at Arcadia. Cooper Nichols ran, caught and returned a kickoff for a touchdown while Michael Karlen rushed for a third-quarter score and Brady Potaczek caught a touchdown to help put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

“I think it’s just the urgency of this time of year for the guys,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. “We have a small group of seniors but they love playing football, they love playing together and I think just the urgency of the matter and knowing the stakes of where we’re at…it is definitely helpful to get a few guys back.”

Stanley-Boyd isn’t at 100 percent, but recent returns from the likes of three-year quarterback Carsen Hause has helped the team regain its explosiveness.

This fall has been a bit disjointed for the Orioles, who lost to Durand 47-20 on Sept. 3 and had to forfeit the next week’s game to Fall Creek due to not having enough healthy players to play. But since then Stanley-Boyd has won five of six with the lone loss being a 27-19 defeat to Division 7 favorite Eau Claire Regis on Oct. 8. Following the forfeit to Fall Creek, the Orioles bounced back with a 28-27 win over Mondovi, a game in which Stanley-Boyd trailed by 12 with a little more than a minute left before two scores including one with no time left grabbed the win.

Last week’s playoff win was the first for the program since 2017 for an up-tempo Oriole team that has built its chemistry in recent weeks.

“The senior group is pretty tight,” Potaczek said. “We brought the senior group down starting to get the younger guys tight with us too. The connections are getting a lot better every practice, every game.”

“We’re going hard all practice,” senior Lucas Smith said.

Hause has thrown for 1,533 yards and 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions despite missing several games with an injury. Potaczek has been Stanley-Boyd’s big-play threat through the air with 50 catches for 933 yards and 11 scores while Karlen has 34 catches, 399 receiving yards and five touchdowns and Nichols is close behind with 381 receiving yards and three scores on 31 catches.

Smith (107 total tackles with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions according to WisSports.net), Potaczek (105 total tackles including three forced fumbles) and Jacob Nesterick (85 total tackles including 26 for loss quarterback sacks) anchor the Oriole defense that has faced predominantly run-based teams this season but face a challenge of a different kind with the Blugolds. Like the Orioles, Aquinas is comfortable taking to the air or staying on the ground and is led by prolific junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer who has thrown for 2,122 yards and 30 touchdowns in 10 games against just three interceptions.

Senior wide receiver Quinn Miskowski is averaging more than 25 yards per receptions with 717 yards and 14 scores on just 28 receptions.

“We like playing different teams and not just for the chance to do what we do against a good team but because they do things differently that we have not seen before and Aquinas is really a talented football team,” Koenig said. “They’ve got great athletes everywhere, good size and real athletic linemen and it’s going to be a tough challenge but if you look at it schematically they run an offense similar to ours and that’s something we haven’t seen.”

La Crosse Aquinas (10-0) won the Coulee Conference championship in convincing fashion in the regular season and opened the playoffs with a 30-6 win over Spooner. The Orioles and Blugolds have never met on the gridiron and Friday’s winner will advance to face the winner of the Saint Croix Falls at Stratford contest in the third round.

“We just like being out here and trying to keep it going one week at a time,” Koenig said. “It’s going to be a tough challenge this week and hopefully we’re out here in November being able to practice too but we’ll see what happens.

“We definitely have got our work cut out for us.”

