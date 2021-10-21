Prep Football Division 6 Playoffs: Cadott excited to be back in playoffs after 16-year absence

CADOTT — The Cadott football team controlled its own playoff destiny entering the final two weeks of the regular season.

But that doesn't mean it was easy.

The Hornets rattled off a pair of victories to clinch a playoff berth, the first for the program since 2005. The later win came last Friday over Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Spring Valley to propel the Hornets into the postseason for the first time in 16 years.

This season has been one of adjustments for Cadott (5-4) entering Friday's Division 6 first round matchup at Unity (7-1). Three different players have attempted at least 39 passes this season while a young offensive line has worked through some growing pains. But all of that came together in a dominant effort last Friday as the Hornets rolled to a 28-6 win over the Cardinals.

“We’ve been getting better every week with our line," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "We’ve been slowly installing more stuff and it seemed to be a better fit for what we’ve done the last few weeks and the teams we’ve played.

Cadott last advanced to the playoffs in 2005, falling to Prescott 36-0 in the opening round of the Division 5 postseason. Senior Gavin Tegels and his teammates were toddlers then, but the Hornets have taken steps forward in securing the program's first non-losing season since 2005.

“Everybody’s starting to get used to their positions," Tegels said. "If you did some over and over and over you’d be good at it too. We keep changing stuff up and everyone’s green at it and not good at it but we’re keeping stuff the same and everyone’s getting good at what they do.”

Tegels started the season at quarterback but made the move to running back as junior Tristan Drier and sophomore Jordan Peters have taken snaps under center in more recent weeks. Peters threw for 224 yards and two scores in his team's 54-26 win over Menominee Indian on Sept. 10 before giving way to the junior Drier.

“We’re on our third quarterback and the sophomore didn’t do anything wrong, it just get to the point where he’s a good athlete in all kinds of places and you move Gavin around and put him in different spots you take some of the (defensive) guys out of the box following him around and that helps us out," Goettl said.

Tegels leads the team with 454 rushing yards and five scores, followed by senior Kaleb Sonnentag with 343 rushing yards and a touchdown as the team averages more than 143 rushing yards per game. But much of the success for the offense comes in the trenches where a young offensive line without a senior on it has gotten better each week.

“They’re not quitting," Tegels said of the offensive line. "At the beginning of the year they started, they were quitting, they were going belly up on us a little bit but now they’re toughing it out. They’re some of the toughest guys on the team and they’re not quitting on us. It shows all game.”

Defensively Tegels leads the team with 113 total tackles including six for loss, combining with junior Nick Fasbender (88 total tackles) to form an inside linebacker duo Goettl believes is among the best in the conference. The defense held Spring Valley — a No. 2 seed in the Division 7 playoffs — to just 164 yards of total offense in last Friday's win.

Making the playoffs fulfills the team's main goal this season but Tegels said it also helps to re-establish the Hornets as a team to be noticed.

“It means everything," Tegels said of making the playoffs. "That was our goal this year. I know it’s not the greatest goal but that was our goal. We wanted to get back into the playoffs and make a name for ourselves.”

Cadott head coach Jeff Goettl has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Goettl was honored on Wednesday as he was chosen as the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.

The sixth-seeded Hornets face a tough opening test with the third-seeded Eagles. Unity finished won eight of nine games during the regular season in finishing second to unbeaten Hurley in the Lakeland Conference standings. The Eagles started the season 6-0 before falling to the Northstars, but rebounded with a 26-20 win over playoff-qualifying Grantsburg last Friday. Quarterback Tristan Tillery (121 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and running back Brody Allen (111 rushing yards, one TD) each had big days in the win over the Pirates, according to WisSports, for an Eagles team Goettl said is 'tough and disciplined'.

Cadott knows it's in for a battle on Friday night, but after going 16 seasons without a trip to the postseason it's a battle the Hornets are excited for.

“We’re young and we’re getting better every week," Goettl said. "Hopefully we can keep going here for a few weeks and make a run. You never know what happens here if we keep improving. We’ve got the athletes.”

