ALMOND — The Almond-Bancroft football team hit first.
But Gilman hit the hardest.
The Pirates trailed early, but came to life on the way to a 35-16 victory over the previously unbeaten Eagles on Friday in a Division 7 second round playoff matchup.
Third-seeded Gilman (9-2) moves on to play top seed Edgar next week in the third round.
Brayden Boie ran for three touchdowns while Kade Kroeplin and Gabe Gunderson each added a scoring run as the Pirates scored 35 straight points after second-seeded Almond-Bancroft (10-1) jumped out to an early 8-0 lead.
Boie helped even the game with his first scoring run of the contest, a 4-yard touchdown before a 2-point conversion from Kroeplin evened the game. Kroeplin's 14-yard scoring run in the second quarter put the team in front before Boie scored on runs of 14 and one yard. Gunderson added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to help pull away.
Edgar (10-1) advanced with a 40-0 win over Hurley on Friday.
